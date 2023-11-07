Evelyn Partners continues expansion of Bristol financial planning team with three experienced hires

Evelyn Partners, the leading integrated wealth management and professional services group, has bolstered its Bristol financial planning team by making three experienced appointments. Bronwen Lancaster joins the team as a Partner, Joy Wisniewski as an Associate Director of Financial Planning and Chris Iles as a Financial Planner.

Evelyn Partners’ Bristol office – which announced in the summer that it had agreed terms to re-locate from its current premises at Portwall Place to the prestigious new EQ development next door – provides a range of services, including financial planning, investment management and tax advice, to help clients manage their personal and business financial affairs.

Bronwen Lancaster is a Chartered and Certified Financial Planner with 20 years’ experience and joins Evelyn Partners from law firm Irwin Mitchell. She specialises in providing financial advice to individuals in receipt of Personal Injury settlements, their families and their legal representatives; as well as providing expert witness services to support the personal injury litigation process. Prior to Irwin Mitchell, she worked as a financial planner at Towry, WH Ireland and Brewin Dolphin.

Joy Wisniewski joins Evelyn Partners from Hartsfield in Bristol where she spent 9 years and was Head of Hartsfield Planning and a Financial Planner. Prior to that she worked as an Advanced Financial Planner in premium banking in Sydney, Australia.

Chris Iles joins Evelyn Partners from Schroders Personal Wealth in Bristol where he was a Chartered Financial Planner. Chris helps clients plan for future financial security, build and maintain efficient income strategies and helping families pass on wealth tax-efficiently.

Richard Mikdadi, Managing Partner in Evelyn Partners’ Bristol office commented:

“I’m very pleased to welcome Bronwen, Joy and Chris to our fast-expanding financial planning team in Bristol. These appointments come at an exciting time for us as we gear up to re-locate to new offices at the EQ development at 111 Victoria Street next year. Bronwen, Joy and Chris all bring considerable financial planning experience and I’m confident they’ll play an important role in the continued growth of our business in the region.”

Photo caption (l-r): Chris Iles, Richard Mikdadi, Bronwen Lancaster and Joy Wisniewski