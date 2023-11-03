Evelyn Partners expands into Tunbridge Wells with the acquisition of Creaseys Group Limited

Deal will expand the firm’s professional services presence in the South East of England

Evelyn Partners, the leading wealth management and professional services group, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Creaseys Group Limited (‘Creaseys’), a firm of accountants and tax specialists who are based in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.



Established over 150 years ago, the team of over 50 at Creaseys offers a range of assurance, advisory and tax services to both businesses and individuals, with a particular expertise in advising Private Equity Executives on their tax affairs.



Andrew Wilkes, Chief Professional Services Director of Evelyn Partners, said: “We are delighted to have reached an agreement to acquire Creaseys. Terry Shephard and his colleagues have developed a highly respected and forward-thinking firm which fits well with Evelyn Partners both in terms of expertise, culture, and the types of clients they advise. Like Evelyn Partners, Creaseys is a business committed to building long standing relationships that adds real, discernible value to clients. I look forward to welcoming the Creaseys team and clients to Evelyn Partners.

“Strategically this acquisition will further develop our professional services presence in the South East of England, supporting our ambition of being able to provide our range of professional services to businesses and private clients right across the UK. It also enhances the wider Group’s expertise with Private Equity businesses and extends the office footprint in the South East, becoming our second location in Kent alongside Maidstone.”



Terry Shephard, Partner and Head of Client Relationships at Creaseys, said: “Creaseys is delighted to be joining Evelyn Partners to extend the offering in the South East of England. In discussions with the Evelyn Partners team, we felt both businesses had similar core values and an ethos of putting the client at the heart of what we do. Their range and depth of resource have been key to the decision, as was ensuring our clients continue to receive the premium service and experience they have come to expect.”

The acquisition of Creaseys, is part of Evelyn Partners’ strategy of augmenting strong organic growth in its Professional Services business with selective acquisitions of high-quality firms with complimentary expertise to strengthen the group’s regional presence. As part of this strategy, in February Evelyn Partners acquired Leathers LLP which operates from offices in Newcastle and Harrogate and in April it acquired Cambridge-based firm the Ashcroft Partnership LLP.

Picture caption left to right: Graham Turpin, Terry Shephard (both Creaseys), Tom Shave (Evelyn Partners), Emma Roberts, Caroline Walmsley (both Creaseys) and Giles Murphy (Evelyn Partners)