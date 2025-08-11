Evelyn Partners’ index MPS range celebrates three-year anniversary with strong performance

The five risk-rated portfolios, available to clients of financial advisers in addition to direct clients of the wealth manager, combine the benefits of active asset allocation with index-tracking funds to help cost-conscious investors navigate the markets

Evelyn Partners Index MPS (Managed Portfolio Service), which was launched into the UK financial adviser market in May, celebrates its three-year anniversary today, marking the occasion with a highly competitive investment performance over that period. The Index MPS range, which first went live for direct clients of Evelyn Partners on August 8, 2022, was extended to Evelyn Partners’ range of solutions for financial advisers and their clients this Spring through multiple adviser platforms, a reflection of the rapid rise in popularity of index investing.

With an average ongoing charges figure (OCF) across the range of 0.10%, and a competitively priced annual management fee of 0.15%, Evelyn Partners’ Index MPS is among the cheapest 10% of all MPS offerings on the market, according to research from market intelligence firm Defaqto.

Low costs are not the only reason behind the success of Evelyn Partners’ Index MPS range. Each risk profile has significantly outperformed its Asset Risk Consultants (ARC) comparators since launch. Separately, Defaqto’s report placed each risk profile in the top quartile for the 12 months to the end of June 2025.

Managed by Dan Caps, Index MPS follows Evelyn Partners’ asset allocation framework but implements positions through both market-cap weighted trackers and index factor funds. Instrument selection, which includes both exchange traded products and funds, is supported by a team of nine analysts within the Evelyn Partners Passive Fund Research Team.

Index MPS can select holdings from the entire market of index-tracking instruments, which allows the team to populate Index MPS portfolios with best-in-class instruments from a range of asset managers across both funds and exchange-traded products. This includes a Gold Exchange-Traded-Commodity which has been held across the range since launch.

Dan Caps, Portfolio Manager of Evelyn Partners’ Index MPS range, said: “Evelyn Partners’ decision to launch the range in 2022 was driven by the rapid rise in popularity in index investing over the last decade and explosion in index-tracking options available to investors.

In the past, exposures were largely limited to market-capitalisation weighted equity indices and broad bond benchmarks. But once it became possible to invest in index funds which provide exposure to different equity factors and sectors and different maturities and credit qualities in fixed interest, this enabled the launch of Index MPS.

Our Index MPS range reflects Evelyn Partners’ robust asset allocation framework, implemented using a portfolio of index-tracking funds – and therefore at a very low cost. By combining the Evelyn Partners active asset allocation approach, low-cost index-tracking funds and the best-in-class instrument selection from the whole of the market, Index MPS is a compelling investment option, now backed by an impressive three-year track record.

The gold allocation has been one of the standout contributors to the range’s strong performance. This is testament to both Evelyn Partners’ asset allocation framework, which identified gold as a crucial allocation – acting as a hedge against heightened geopolitical risks and inflationary pressures – and to how we construct Index MPS. We now look forward to the next three years and building on our success.”

Advisers and their clients using the Index MPS service benefit from Evelyn Partners’ active asset allocation framework and regular rebalancing, with underlying exposure deployed through a portfolio of passive strategies, including index funds and exchange traded products (EPTs). The five portfolios are suited to different risk profiles: Cautious, Balanced, Growth, Adventurous and Maximum Growth, each of which have strong track records since launch (see notes to editors for further details).

Open to accounts with a recommended value of £20,000 and above, portfolio construction across the Index MPS range makes use of traditional index trackers, as well as factor funds and smart beta products, distinguishing the approach from offerings which focus on market-cap weighted indices. Evelyn Partners’ approach allows for a greater balance across sectors and styles, which allows more flexibility in positioning. This helps reduce the inherent risk of sector and stock concentration and exposure to extreme valuations which can come with solely market-cap weighted exposures.

Available through Aviva, Aberdeen Wrap, Transact, Scottish Widows, AJ Bell and the Quilter platforms (financial advisers only) with further options expected subject to demand.

Underlying fund charges and the platform cost will vary over time as the underlying holdings within the portfolio change.

Dan Caps, Portfolio Manager, is a Chartered Financial Analyst, and a champion of bespoke passive and factor-based portfolios. Dan is also a co-manager on the Smart fund range of Ready-Made Portfolios available on Bestinvest, Evelyn Partner’s online platform for execution-only investors.