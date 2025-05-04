Evelyn Partners International Sponsors Young Women’s Golf Sensation

Jersey athlete Anabelle Lucas-Villar (pictured) says three-year sponsorship will go towards overseas travel costs as she looks to elevate her elite game off the island.

Evelyn Partners International, the Jersey-based subsidiary of Evelyn Partners, the wealth manager, is pleased to announce the sponsorship of young women’s golfer Anabelle Lucas-Villar as she looks to take her career to the next level.

Under the three-year deal, Anabelle, 18, who has a handicap of +0.1 and already competes at a national and international level, will receive £5,000 a year for three years to help cover her travel expenses in addition to Evelyn Partners-branded kit.

As the current Jersey Ladies and Junior champion as well as the Channel Islands Ladies Champion, Jersey-born Anabelle first started having golf lessons at the age of six before joining The Royal Jersey Golf Club at 10 and entering competitions from the age of 12. She secured a spot on the Jersey Ladies team at the age of 15, the same year she won the Junior Island Championship for the first time.

After completing her A Levels last summer, Anabelle is now focusing on the sport full-time with her sights set on competing at an elite level in the amateur game nationally and internationally with hopes to turn pro in her early 20s. Her next competitive events include The Hampshire County Championships in May and The English Women’s Amateur Championships in June with plans for several other tournaments across the UK and further afield also penned in.

Matt Falla, Managing Partner of Evelyn Partners’ Jersey office commented: “Our decision to sponsor Anabelle as she strives to reach her goal of becoming a professional golfer on the women’s circuit was easy to make. Anabelle’s achievements to date and ambitious plans for her future in the sport aligns with Evelyn Partner’s focus on ‘What’s Next?’, where we look to champion personal talent through partnership and performance and encourage clients to evaluate their own future as well as the future of their finances and the world around them.”

Anabelle Lucas-Villar comments: “I’m really excited that Evelyn Partners International is supporting my journey as the sponsorship will be instrumental in allowing me to travel off the island to the top events to progress my game. The company is the natural fit as a sponsor because I am a local athlete in Jersey with ambitions to progress to the national and international level not only at an amateur level but, hopefully, in the future as a professional.”