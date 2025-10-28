Evelyn Partners recruits ex-pro rugby player to Edinburgh financial planning team

Evelyn Partners has appointed ex-professional rugby player Chris Dean to its Edinburgh financial planning team.



Chris spent over a decade with Edinburgh Rugby Club, and with more than 150 appearances became the club’s most-capped Centre in its history. His appointment in a business development role, while also training as a financial planner, further grows the Edinburgh office of the leading UK wealth management firm.



Chris will develop opportunities for both the financial planning and investment management teams at the Edinburgh office, strengthening relationships with key contacts and raising Evelyn Partners’ profile in the marketplace, with a particular focus on the firm’s Total Wealth Management* offering.



Managing Partner Stephen Parker comments: ‘Chris brings a wealth of experience and a remarkable track record from his time as a professional rugby player, earning a reputation for leadership, professionalism, and dedication both on and off the pitch.



‘His extensive network and deep roots in the Edinburgh community will be invaluable as he focuses on leveraging these connections. I am confident his drive, local knowledge, and relationship-building skills will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow our presence in Edinburgh.’



Chris Dean adds: ‘I am delighted to start my new career in wealth management at Evelyn Partners.



‘I recently completed the JP Morgan Athlete Transition Programme, which is a highly selective initiative designed to help elite athletes transition from high-performance sport into the corporate world.



‘Through that I’ve gained first-hand experience in financial services, developed new skills, and built a strong professional network — and with this great springboard and local connections I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running in this exciting new chapter.’



Evelyn Partners recently hired Alex Tait, the ex-Newcastle Falcons rugby professional, as a financial planner at its Newcastle office, and the firm recently became the official wealth management partner of Manchester City Women’s Football Club and of Saracens Rugby Club. Evelyn Partners also this year launched a new partnership with Women in Football to deliver financial education boost for females in the sport.



* Total Wealth Management is Evelyn Partners’ fully integrated service bringing together investment management and financial planning. Leveraging the firm’s uniquely extensive and collaborative teams of full-time investment managers and financial planners – numbering nearly 330 and nearly 290 nationwide respectively – this ensures cohesive wealth management strategies to meet clients’ needs, with investment and planning objectives seamlessly aligned.

Chris Dean