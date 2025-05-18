Evelyn Partners unveils three-year partnership with the Netball Super League

Wealth Manager becomes official partner of the NSL to support the professionalisation of the women’s sport and boost financial education for female athletes to help them secure the same retirement opportunities as their male counterparts

Evelyn Partners, the wealth manager entrusted with £62 billion of its clients’ assets, is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Netball Super League (NSL), the UK’s elite netball competition.

Under the three-year partnership, Evelyn Partners will support the NSL as it embarks on a new chapter of professionalisation. It will also equip the sport’s female athletes with the knowledge and skills they require to secure their financial futures as part of the wealth manager’s wider strategy to close the advice gap for women.

This will be achieved through a two-pronged approach: First Evelyn Partners will provide financial education workshops to help professional netballers manage their earnings effectively. Sports careers are typically short, and while male athletes have increasingly benefitted from financial advice to ensure their earnings – from competing and other commercial opportunities- last beyond their sporting successes, Evelyn Partners is on a mission to ensure emerging female athletes can also protect and manage their wealth as they transition from player to the next stage of their career path.

Second, Evelyn Partners is looking to boost the number of women working in the wealth management industry by tapping into the female talent pool the NSL can provide, with the potential to source a pipeline of women equipped with the right mix of competitive and strategic skills for a future in the financial services industry. The two strategies will serve to widen the second career pathway for women when they exit elite sport and help to level the playing field between male and female athlete’s retirement outcomes.

Netball is the most played team sport for women in the UK and the Netball Super League has relaunched in 2025, at the start of a journey to professionalisation that aims to build the most competitive, commercially vibrant and captivating netball League in the world. In 2025, eight teams* from England and Wales are competing to be crowned Netball Super League champions, with every match broadcast live across broadcast partners Sky Sports and BBC Sport in the UK, and NetballPass for international viewers.

The partnership with the NSL aligns with Evelyn Partners’ belief in the transformative power of sport. To further that ambition of engaging and inspiring women that work and compete in the sector, the brand will unveil two further sports partnerships in the coming weeks with organisations seeking to fill the gap in advice provision for women.



Andrew Middleton, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer at Evelyn Partners, commented: “From the moment we met the team behind the Netball Super League, we knew there was a brilliant partnership to be formed. Their passion, drive and ambition to transform the sport of netball is inspiring and we’re delighted that Evelyn Partners can support that transformation, providing financial advice to their newly professional athletes.

“Our passion is to help inspire our clients to embrace what’s next. Given the UK’s significant wealth advice gap for women, we’re delighted to be working with the Netball Super League to shine a light on this issue and look forward to sharing news of two further partnerships with other like-minded sports organisations where this issue is front and centre.”

Claire Nelson, Managing Director of the Netball Super League, said: “I am delighted to announce this partnership with Evelyn Partners, a brand who share our female focus and are committed to empowering women, just like our phenomenal NSL athletes do week in, week out on court. As the Netball Super League enters a new era of professionalisation, this partnership is testament to the continued growth of the League’s commercial infrastructure. Evelyn Partners joins a growing portfolio of female-first brands and investors who are looking to capitalise on the unique power of our female audience and be part of the growing movement in women’s sport sponsorship.

“This is a partnership that will have a far-reaching impact in new and innovative ways. We know the incredible influence our sport can have on the physical, social, and mental health of women and girls, and working with Evelyn Partners, financial health is another area in which we can now harness the power of our sport to make an impact on. We are proud that Evelyn Partners have taken the opportunity to join us on our journey to professionalising the League and are excited to work together to create meaningful impact in the years to come.”