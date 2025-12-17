Expert predicts the price of gold in 2026 as the precious metal soared by 60% in 2025

Gold surged by over 60% in 2025, driven by global conflict, tariffs and strong central bank demand, marking its best performance in decades. With momentum expected to continue, experts are already predicting an even stronger 2026, with gold prices potentially approaching $5,000 per ounce. Rick Kanda, Managing Director at The Gold Bullion Company, shares his outlook on what lies ahead.

Rick Kanda, Managing Director at The Gold Bullion Company, has shared his thoughts on what could be in store for gold in 2026.

“There’s no denying that 2025 has been a record year for gold. It’s been the best year since the 1970s, with minor dips, but still reaching colossal new highs and breaking records that none of us expected. This is thanks in part to a combination of economic uncertainty, changes in global inflation and also a huge increase in demand for this commodity, particularly by gold central banks.

“It’s predicted that by the end of 2026, gold could rise to $5,000 per troy ounce and thanks to its rise throughout this year, I fully expect that this could be the case. Global central banks are expected to maintain their gold buying momentum, which will be key to gold hitting that $5,000 value mark. As we move into the new year, I predict that gold will continue to see significant increases, especially if current inflation and uncertainty trends persist. Gold experts have even forecasted that prices could rise towards $4,500 by the end of 2025, which would mean a full-year return of around 60% making 2026 predictions even more plausible.

“Rising geopolitical tensions between countries across the globe will continue to drive investors to seek safe-haven assets like gold that will continue to retain its worth during uncertain times. Other factors driving gold price upwards include challenges in mining, limiting production and ultimately affecting supply when demand remains high. Overall, it looks to me that 2026 will be another extremely successful year for gold investment that’s bound to be a part of many investment portfolios.”