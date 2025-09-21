Expert shares five cost-free tech and strategy tweaks to accelerate growth this autumn

A LEADING business expert has shared five strategies SMEs can adopt to accelerate growth this Autumn, and they won’t cost a penny.

James Disney-May, an entrepreneur, investor and adviser on technology and growth strategy, argues that each step can yield quick results and support stronger outcomes in the closing months of 2025.

He said: “As the UK heads into autumn amid ongoing economic challenges and fiscal tightening, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) must refine their strategies to close the year strongly without increasing expenses.

The upcoming Autumn Budget is likely to extend this discipline, with expected tax changes alongside continued government backing for innovation and infrastructure.”

“In such conditions, the most resilient firms focus on extracting more from existing resources and adopting digital tools that require no new spend.”

Here, James shares five cost-free ways businesses can recalibrate their operations and boost performance before year-end:

1. Interrogate the Numbers

“Knowing your financial position inside out is the basis of resilience heading into autumn. Free online spreadsheet and forecasting tools allow firms to refresh budgets, model the impact of likely tax changes, and sharpen cash flow discipline.”

2. Prioritise Existing Customers

“Retention is cheaper than acquisition. Harness free communication channels, like email marketing platforms and social media tools to keep clients engaged and sustain visibility without new spending.”

3. Embrace Free Productivity Platforms

“Adopt cloud-based communication and task-management systems, many available in free versions sufficient for small teams. These platforms maintain efficiency and collaboration, particularly in hybrid working arrangements, at no added cost.”

4. Maximise Workforce Efficiency

“Cross-training staff to cover critical roles and scheduling around demand peaks reduces reliance on additional hires. Time tracking and planning apps, available at no charge, provide accountability and transparency. Clear goals and regular communication keep morale high without financial incentives.”

5. Focus Marketing on High-Impact, Low-Cost Channels

“Autumn is a strong window for raising your brand presence before the year-end. Concentrate efforts on content, social platforms and email campaigns, measured through free analytics tools to refine targeting.”