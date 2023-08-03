Investments

Experts are poised for the latest Bank of England MPC decision on UK interest rates due at midday today.

by | Aug 3, 2023

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Market expectations are that the Bank will opt for a 0.25% hike, from 5% currently to a new rate of 5.25%. With similar increases in rates in both the USA and Europe recently, it seems logical to expect the UK to follow suit in pursuit of the target to bring sticky inflation under control and towards the BoE’s 2% target. 

However, if that Bank is to hike interest rates again today, it would be the fourteenth consecutive rate rise and would bring interest rates to their highest level in the UK for fifteen years.

We’ll be bringing you all the news and views from across the industry as soon as the announcement is made, making sure you’re aware not just of what’s been announced but also what the likely impacts will be for advice professionals and investors. 

 
 

Be sure to monitor our social media pages to see industry experts and professionals tagged comments.

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Related articles

Trending articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, designed to fit perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast - listen to the latest episode

Discover more podcasts
x