Experts share 7 essential strategies to address the rise of toxic workplace culture in 2025

Negative workplace culture can significantly hinder employee morale, productivity, and overall organisational success. Often, it feels deeply embedded in the workplace, making it difficult to challenge. However, with increasing awareness and growing conversations around workplace misconduct, businesses must take action to ensure employee safety and wellbeing.

In the last week, searches for ‘sexual harassment’ have risen by 69%, reflecting a heightened focus on workplace behaviour and the urgent need for cultural change.Combating this negative culture in workplaces is essential and requires a proactive and multifaceted approach. Instant Offices have shared some strategies on how companies can tackle this:

Identify the root causes

Conduct a thorough assessment to identify the underlying factors contributing to the negative culture. This can involve anonymous surveys, focus groups, or one-on-one interviews with employees to gather their feedback and insights.

Set clear expectations

Define and communicate the desired culture that aligns with the company’s values. Establish clear behavioural expectations and ensure that employees understand the consequences of behaviours that are inconsistent with the desired culture.

Provide leadership training and support

Equip managers with the skills and tools necessary to address and mitigate negative culture. Offer leadership training on effective communication, conflict resolution, and fostering a positive work environment. Support managers in their role as culture ambassadors.

Encourage employee feedback and involvement

Create channels for employees to provide feedback, suggestions, and concerns about the culture. Establish mechanisms such as regular surveys, suggestion boxes, or employee feedback sessions to capture insights and involve employees in the culture improvement process.

Address toxic behaviours

Promptly address toxic behaviours and situations that undermine the desired culture. Provide training on diversity, equity, and inclusion, and enforce policies that promote respectful behaviour. Take appropriate disciplinary actions when necessary to maintain a healthy work environment.

Foster a culture of accountability

Hold individuals accountable for their actions and behaviours. Implement performance management processes that assess cultural fit and values alignment. Recognise and reward employees who demonstrate positive behaviours and contribute to a healthy culture.

Seek external expertise if needed

In complex situations, consider engaging external consultants or HR professionals who specialise in culture transformation. They can provide an objective perspective, guidance, and strategies for combating negative culture effectively.

Remember, combating negative culture requires ongoing effort, continuous monitoring, and a commitment from leadership and employees at all levels of the organisation.