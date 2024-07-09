Factor investing: the history, application and key considerations. Catch up on the webinar and earn CPD

This week saw the broadcasting of IFA Magazine’s latest webinar in partnership with Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) titled ‘Factor investing: the history, application and key considerations’.

The event saw Francis Chua and James Giblin, Multi Asset Fund Managers at LGIM, discuss their work with factor investing and how it works in the current market.

The fascinating conversation, chaired by Senior Financial Journalist, Jenny Hunter and IFA Magazine Editor, Sue Whitbread, covered an array of topics including the nature, history and evolution of factor investing, an evaluation of the active vs passive debate in relation to factors as well as the risks and benefits of the subject.

However, as per with these events, the most intriguing questions came from our audience as they interrogated the pros, cons and practicalities of factor investing.

The discussion was both an interesting and insightful experience and thanks must go to both our guests, as well as the live attending audience for their contributions. If you missed the live broadcasting of the event, the recording has been made available below.

Catch up on the webinar and earn CPD