Fair play off the pitch? As the Women’s Euros kicks off, football’s pay gap shows an extreme version of broader pay and pensions inequality

As the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 kicks off in Switzerland, all eyes will be on the talent and determination of the 16 competing national teams – including reigning champions England. But while the football should be fair on the pitch, what happens off it is far less equal.

Football is one of the most extreme and visible examples of gender inequality in pay. In the English Premier League, male players typically earn more than £3 million per year, while the average salary in the Women’s Super League is just £47,000 – with some players earning as little as £20,000. These figures are worlds apart, but they reflect a wider issue found throughout the UK workforce: unequal earnings and resulting unequal pensions.

Football is the outlier, but the pattern is familiar

While the scale of football’s pay divide grabs attention, the structural issues behind it echo challenges faced by working women across all sectors. Lower average pay, shorter or disrupted careers due to caring responsibilities, and limited support at key life stages all contribute to women retiring with significantly less in their pension pots than men. Standard Life’s Retirement Voice research finds that women are also 20% more likely than men to reduce their pension contributions in times of financial pressure, potentially compounding the issue.

It all adds up – according to OECD estimates, the gender pension gap in the UK is between 34.2% and 40.5%, more than twice the size of the gender pay gap. This means many women, even those working full-time across their careers, face a far less secure financial future in retirement.

Short careers, smaller pots

In elite sport, short career spans compound the problem. Fewer years earning – and earning less – means less time to save and less compound growth over time. For female footballers, that can mean exiting the game with minimal financial security despite years of high performance.

Gail Izat, Managing Director for Workplace and Retail Intermediary at Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “This game simply isn’t fair. The gender pay gap remains an issue across many industries, and the extreme example in football makes this inequality impossible to ignore. Female players train hard, compete fiercely, and inspire people across the world – and their pay should reflect that. We need more action to close both the pay and pension gaps and ensure every worker, whether on the pitch or in an office, has the chance to build a secure future.”

Action beyond sport

The Women’s Euros shines a spotlight on what many women face more quietly across their working lives. Standard Life Centre for the Future of Retirement research suggests possible options for employers to help close the gap – including continuing pension contributions during parental leave, making flexible work accessible from day one, and re-enrolling employees annually to give those who’ve taken breaks a chance to re-engage.

These steps won’t fix the structural inequalities in pay overnight, but they are vital to giving everyone the opportunity to build long-term financial stability.