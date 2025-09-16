Fairstone announces Steven Cooper CBE as new Chief Executive Officer

Fairstone Group announces today that it has appointed Steven Cooper CBE as its new Chief Executive Officer. The move is set to support the acquisitive firm’s growth strategy to double the size of its business by the end of 2030, through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

Steven will take up the position later this autumn, bringing with him more than 30 years of experience in the financial services sector. Most recently, as Group CEO at Aldermore Bank, he led the business through a period of substantial growth, almost doubling its size after joining in May 2021, and helped the organisation earn recognition as one of the Sunday Times Top 10 Places to Work.

He has a long-standing career in financial services, having held a variety of senior positions in banking both in the UK and abroad, including Group CEO at C. Hoare & Co, the UK’s oldest privately-owned bank, and having led a number of Barclays’ businesses including as CEO at Barclaycard Business, Personal Banking for UK & Europe, and Business Banking in the UK.

Steven said: “I am thrilled to be joining Fairstone. As well as being one of the fastest growing wealth advisory firms in the UK and Ireland, it is also one of the most trusted by its clients.

“What drew me here was the clarity of purpose, doing the right thing for clients, building long-term relationships, and supporting people to make confident financial decisions.

“That approach aligns closely with my own values. I’ve always believed that integrity, stewardship, and high professional standards are essential to building trust and delivering strong outcomes.

“I’m looking forward to working with colleagues across the business to support our clients and help shape the next phase of Fairstone’s journey.”

Steven began his career aged 16 as a branch cashier at Barclays and has built a career that reflects his belief in social mobility and values-led leadership.

He served as Joint Chair of the Social Mobility Commission and was awarded a CBE in 2022 for services to banking and social mobility. Steven continues to champion inclusive opportunity across the financial services sector.

He is the current UK Chair of consumer credit reporting agency Experian PLC and has served as a Non-Executive Director on a variety of regulatory and listed boards.

Steven will take over as CEO from Fairstone’s founder Lee Hartley, who becomes Deputy Chair. Lee has led the business for the past 16 years, overseeing its growth into one of the UK’s most trusted chartered financial planning firms.

Earlier this year, Fairstone marked two significant milestones: reaching £20 billion in client assets under management (AUM) and completing its 100th partnership within the wealth management sector through its Downstream Buy-Out (DBO) investment model.

Lee Hartley commented: “Fairstone has reached a significant point in its journey, and I’m pleased to be handing over to Steven as he takes on the next phase of leadership. His experience and values are well aligned with the business as it advances towards its 2030 goals.”

With a client base of over 125,000 and annual revenues exceeding £175 million, Fairstone is now entering the next phase of its journey. Enhancements to the DBO model and a broadened long-term strategy will support the firm’s ambition to reach £40 billion in AUM by the end of 2030.

David Hickey, Independent Chairman at Fairstone, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Steven Cooper to Fairstone. His extensive experience leading major financial institutions and his in-depth understanding of retail financial services will bring invaluable insight to the group.

“I’m also really pleased that our founder, Lee Hartley, is stepping into the role of Deputy Chairman, allowing us to continue to benefit from his deep sector knowledge.

“The UK is entering a period of significant intergenerational wealth transfer, and families will need thoughtful, well-structured advice to pass on investments and protect their assets.

“There’s a real opportunity for advice-led firms like Fairstone to support clients and their families through this transition, not just by offering financial expertise, but by helping people make confident, informed decisions about their future.

“With the appointments we have made, we have ensured Fairstone has the right leadership in place to guide clients through this transition and to continue delivering on our long-term goals.”

