FCA cans SDR for portfolio managers as it recognises complexity

Meg Bratley

·

Financial advisor diversified portfolio

Gemma Woodward, head of responsible investment at Quilter Cheviot comments on the FCA’s notice it will not apply SDR to portfolio management at this time:

“Extending the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements to portfolio management was always going to be a difficult task given the often-unique relationship between a client and their intermediary. Given the delays seen so far, it is pleasing to see that the FCA has listened to the industry and understood that there would have been a significant impact upon the wealth management sector.

The FCA rightly set a high bar with SDR, but as a result we have seen the adoption of its labels take far longer than most would have expected. After initial confusion about what could and could not qualify, the fund industry is now responding but there is a lengthy backlog. Applying SDR to portfolio management at this stage, therefore, was clearly not an option.

While it appears this move has been kicked down the road, it isn’t clear whether it has been cancelled altogether. The FCA will be watching how SDR embeds within the asset management industry closely and what will need to be done to extend the regime. Wealth managers and financial advisers too should take note. Furthermore, the FCA has made it clear that the Consumer Duty will still play a role in ensuring customer understanding of what they are investing in, while the anti-greenwashing rule applies across the board so consideration still has to be made.

What is needed now is clear communication from the FCA and wide engagement from the industry to ensure that any future change that can be implemented is done so with plenty of time and comprehensive understanding of what is expected.”

Related Articles

Sign up to the IFA Newsletter

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, that fits perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast – listen to the latest episode

Discover more Podcasts
IFA Magazine
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

Our website uses cookies to enhance your experience and to help us understand how you interact with our site. Read our full Cookie Policy for more information.