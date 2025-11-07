FE fundinfo acquires Contengo, introducing a unique command centre module for financial advisers 

FE fundinfo, a leading financial data company connecting the investment industry across the UK, Europe and Asia Pacific, today announced the acquisition of Contengo, a UK-based technology provider delivering advanced performance reporting, wealth analytics and data migration solutions to independent financial advisers (IFAs).

Contengo’s powerful data engine collects and ingests transaction and client data from adviser platforms and back-office systems into a control module that allows advisers to take data-driven decisions that help them better manage and grow their business while matching their decisions to investor outcomes. The acquisition will see Contengo’s solutions integrated into FE fundinfo’s Nexus platform as part of a new Command Deck that provides the right information at the right time, enabling advisers to deliver highly personalised financial advice with speed and accuracy.

Through the integration, Nexus for Financial Advisers will further connect underlying workflows and both business and client data across the IFA value chain, bringing an integrated client service to its IFA clients and providing them with an advice command deck. This move underscores FE fundinfo’s ongoing commitment to streamlining advice delivery for financial advisers, enhancing operational efficiency and enriching the adviser-client relationship with data-driven insights.

Contengo’s integration into Nexus for Financial Advisers will also provide financial advisers with enhanced money-weighted performance insights, powered by AI. Through the client portals available on Nexus for Financial Advisers, users will be able to gain greater visibility into their portfolio’s performance and the factors behind it, enabling better-informed decisions and improved outcomes for clients.

Key benefits of Contengo’s integration into Nexus include:

Financial advisers will be able to deliver more accurate, real-time financial plans, eliminating manual data entry, reducing errors and enabling instant scenario modelling based on live valuations and actual transaction history.

FE Analytics licensed users will be able to monitor live portfolio performance, benchmark against simulated portfolios, and demonstrate Consumer Duty compliance through comparative outcome analysis.

Advisers will gain access to a centralised visibility of fees, streamlined cost monitoring, enhanced transparency and client reporting through the integration of platform charging data into the Nexus Command Deck.

With this acquisition, FE fundinfo expands its reach across UK wealth management platforms and provides unparalleled value for clients to access and process high-quality transaction data, providing financial advisers with a unique, comprehensive wealth intelligence solution and a golden source of data.

Contengo is the latest acquisition in FE fundinfo’s strategic growth journey, furthering its commitment to connect the investment network through a comprehensive suite of offerings, such as FE AdviserAsset and FE CashCalc, that have been integrated into Nexus for Financial Advisers.

Liam Healy, Chief Executive Officer at FE fundinfo, commented:

“Contengo’s performance reporting and data validation tools are a natural extension for Nexus and will bring substantial value to our adviser clients. This acquisition underscores our commitment to providing IFAs with a unified, data-rich experience that drives better outcomes for their clients and streamlines day-to-day operations. We’re thrilled to have Contengo as part of FE fundinfo, and look forward to how it will help Nexus for Financial Advisers connect underlying workflows and both business and customer data across the IFA value chain, bringing a central Command Deck and integrated client service to financial advisers.”

Louisa Southey, Founder and CEO at Contengo, added:

“Joining forces with FE fundinfo represents an exciting new chapter for Contengo. Our shared vision of leveraging technology to empower financial advisers means our clients will benefit from enhanced capabilities, deeper data insights and a seamless user experience across all of the adviser capabilities that Nexus has to offer. We’re looking forward to how we can continue to innovate across the adviser space, and we’re excited about the possibilities for Contengo in this new form.”