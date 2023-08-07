FE fundinfo appoint Liam Healy as Chief Executive Officer

FE fundinfo, a global leader in investment fund data and technology, has appointed Liam Healy as its Chief Executive Officer, effective 4 September 2023.

Liam brings with him more than 15 years of executive leadership experience, focused on delivering customer value through go-to-market strategy (GTM), product delivery and mergers and acquisitions.



Liam’s track record of leading successful Software as a Service (SaaS) businesses, alongside broad international experience across Europe, Asia, and the US, will support and accelerate FE fundinfo’s current and future growth aspirations.

Liam Healy, Chief Executive Officer, FE fundinfo, said:“I couldn’t be more excited to lead the team at FE fundinfo. Our customers need to simultaneously navigate several challenges, such as regulatory change, distributed workforces, evolving investor preferences and data integrity. In FE fundinfo there is a unique opportunity to both deliver truly unparalleled value to help solve these challenges, whilst also being part of a growing and innovative organisation, where the entire team can grow professionally and personally.”

Liam joins FE fundinfo having previously served in the executive leadership team at Diligent, a governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS company, where he was Managing Director and Senior Vice President for their international business.



In six-and-a-half years, Liam led Diligent’s accelerated international revenue growth profitably, through an organic and inorganic GTM strategy which targeted a range of early-stage to publicly traded enterprises, delivering new-offering innovations and global expansion throughout EMEA and APAC.



David Blumer, Chairman, FE fundinfo, said:“Liam’s background makes him a great fit for us, with his extensive experience in SaaS and his broad international experience across Europe, Asia and the US, which will perfectly support our aspirations to grow internationally as well as in our core markets such as Luxembourg, Switzerland, Australia and the UK. He has a proven track record and his passion and commitment towards client centricity and excellent service really stood out to us. We look forward to working closely with Liam as we build on our past achievements and beyond.”



Sebastien Briens, Partner at Hg, said: “Liam is a high-calibre leader and a great fit for FE fundinfo. His appointment positions FE fundinfo well and we look forward to working with him to drive Hg’s long-term ambitions for the company, supporting further growth whilst cementing its place as a global leader in investment fund data and technology.”