FE fundinfo launches dataset on Snowflake Marketplace to enable next-level data connectivity for asset and wealth managers

FE fundinfo, a leading financial data company connecting the investment industry across the UK, Europe and Asia Pacific, announced the launch of its comprehensive fund reference data on Snowflake Marketplace, enabling financial services companies to securely access data, collaborate and deploy AI solutions within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

This collaboration brings a cornerstone mutual fund reference dataset to the Snowflake Marketplace – curated, verified and aggregated directly from thousands of asset managers. As well as being able to trial datasets using the platform, Snowflake customers can, on request, gain access to FE fundinfo’s comprehensive reference data on over 300,000 fund share classes – with plans to roll out additional data types over the coming year.

The launch represents another key milestone as part of FE fundinfo’s Nexus platform strategy to better connect the fund ecosystem by providing investment management professionals with greater access to high-quality, easily accessible fund data – ultimately offering financial institutions streamlined access to accurate investment information that drives growth in a fragmented market.

Joerg Grossmann, Chief Product Officer at FE fundinfo, said “Making our fund data available on Snowflake Marketplace represents a significant milestone in our mission to enhance connectivity across the investment ecosystem. Through this collaboration, we are enabling our joint clients to seamlessly integrate and analyse accurate fund data within their existing workflows, unlocking new efficiencies and insights.”

Rinesh Patel, Global Head of Financial Services at Snowflake, said, “Access to high-quality, trusted financial data is critical for today’s investment professionals. By bringing its fund reference data to our easy, connected and trusted platform, FE fundinfo is supporting us in providing our mutual customers with more robust access to financial data together with an enhanced client data experience.”