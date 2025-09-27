FE fundinfo launches MPS Universe to transform Managed Portfolio market for advisers

FE fundinfo, the leading financial data company connecting the investment industry across the UK, Europe and Asia Pacific, has today announced the launch of the MPS Universe in FE Analytics, a significant expansion of its adviser tools designed to deliver complete transparency and comparison capabilities across the UK’s Managed Portfolio Services (MPS) market.

For the first time, financial advisers will have access to the full breadth of MPS data directly within FE Analytics, creating a seamless and comprehensive due diligence experience. The MPS Universe integrates the FE fundinfo MPS Directory into Analytics, unlocking decades of data and enabling advisers to assess and compare MPS propositions with the same depth and accuracy long associated with fund research.

MPS has become the core investment proposition for most UK financial advisers, yet access to comprehensive data has historically been limited. Advisers have typically only been able to view solutions they were specifically enabled for, while the absence of industry-standard MPS ratings and sectors has made market-wide comparison challenging.

By consolidating MPS data into FE Analytics, FE fundinfo addresses these long-standing issues. Advisers and DFMs can now:

Access the complete MPS dataset, including performance, asset allocation, charges and investment styles.

Apply FE Analytics’ existing filters to narrow comparisons across risk profiles, objectives and other factors.

Leverage new MPS Crown Ratings, introducing a consistent benchmark for evaluating propositions.

Generate comprehensive reports with fact sheets, quarterly and monthly commentaries, and rebalancing data.

This integration is the latest step in the expansion of FE Analytics into a truly comprehensive MPS due diligence tool, helping advisers streamline research, evidence client recommendations, and demonstrate the value of their advisory work.

FE fundinfo’s introduction of MPS sectors based on equity content bands and growth assets, aligned for the first time with its trusted Crown Ratings methodology, brings greater stability and consistency to MPS benchmarking. Unlike other providers who rely on self-reported data, FE fundinfo leverages its position as a leading data partner in the industry, offering daily validated, non-self-reported performance figures backed by over a decade of transaction history.

Rob Gleeson, Chief Investment Officer at FE fundinfo, said: “Our MPS Sectors are underpinned by a sector framework built around carefully structured equity bands, unlike the rigid 20% brackets commonly used by others in the market. We’ve taken a more nuanced approach, widening bands at higher equity exposures to reflect how real portfolios behave and to avoid artificial clustering. This ensures that strategies are assessed more fairly and consistently, without being penalised for falling on the edge of a sector boundary. It’s about bringing stability and integrity to MPS comparisons, so advisers can trust that they’re benchmarking like for like.”

Jodie Gallagher, Head of UK IFA Product at FE fundinfo, said: “The MPS Universe represents a major step forward in giving advisers the tools they need to make fully informed decisions. By making the entire market visible within FE Analytics, we’re removing friction, enhancing due diligence, and helping advisers demonstrate value with greater confidence. It’s a reflection of our commitment to data transparency, adviser empowerment and leading the way in investment research infrastructure.”