Fidelity International appoints Graham Folley as Head of Model Portfolio Service and Intermediary Solutions

Fidelity International (“Fidelity”), a global asset manager and retirement savings business, announces the appointment of Graham Folley in the role of Head of Model Portfolio Service and Intermediary Solutions.

In this newly created role, Graham will lead the development and delivery of Fidelity’s Model Portfolio Service (MPS) and broader intermediary solutions proposition, working closely with advisers, platforms and discretionary managers across the UK. He will be responsible for enhancing the range of solutions available to advisers and ensuring a seamless service experience across intermediary channels.

Based in London, Graham has over 30 years of industry experience across intermediary distribution, model portfolios and outsourced investment solutions. He was previously head of business development and discretionary sales at Quilter, where he spent 22 years across different roles.

Dennis Pellerito, Head of Wholesale, Fidelity International, comments: “The growth and evolution of the Model Portfolio Services and outsourced investment solutions continues to be a major structural trend in UK wealth management, and advisers are looking for partners who can combine deep investment expertise with service and value.

“Graham’s experience in building and supporting intermediary-focused propositions will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our Model Portfolio Service and deliver enhanced investment solutions to our clients.”

Graham Folley, Head of Model Portfolio Service and Intermediary Solutions at Fidelity International, said: “I am excited to be joining Fidelity International at a time when demand for high-quality, outcome-focused Model Portfolio Services and investment solutions has never been greater. Fidelity’s global research platform, investment heritage and commitment to the intermediary market provide a compelling foundation.

I look forward to working with colleagues and our adviser partners to further develop Fidelity’s offering in this space.”

MPS at Fidelity International

Fidelity’s Model Portfolio Service (MPS) is a range of seven globally diversified and actively managed portfolios investing in multiple asset classes, making it suitable for a wide range of investment objectives. Sitting alongside Fidelity’s existing multi-asset ranges and bespoke solutions offerings, MPS provides advisers with risk-aligned portfolios supported by disciplined research.

The portfolios are managed by an experienced global multi asset team made up of over 100 professionals with $83bn1 in assets under management including advisory. Portfolio managers, Chris Forgan and Caroline Shaw, can draw on the power and expertise of this global research network to apply investment ideas and to support their asset allocation decisions within a disciplined, risk-aware framework.