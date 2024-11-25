Fidelity International appoints new Chair of Fidelity Master Trust

Fidelity International has announced the appointment of Mark Cliff as a new Trustee of the Fidelity Master Trust (FMT) from 6 January 2025. Once appointed Mark will embark on a three-month handover from Kim Nash, assuming the responsibilities as Chair of the FMT when Kim retires, as Trustee and Chair, in April 2025.

Mark is a Client Director at Vidett, with previous roles including Head of Pensions at Manchester Airport Group (MAG) and as a Reward Director. He has been an independent trustee since 2013, with a large focus on large complex Defined Benefit (DB) and Defined Contribution (DC) pension schemes.

He joins the FMT from the Legal and General Investment Management (LGIM) Master Trust, where he has been a Trustee for over four years, chairing its Member Experience sub-committee. Mark brings significant experience of both Chair of Trustee roles for DB and DC schemes, with extensive experience of DC Master Trust. Mark’s broad experience as Chair of Trustees includes working with Debenhams and Bentley Motors.

Kim joined Fidelity as a sole trustee in December 2013 and became Chair of FMT in April 2015. During her 10-year tenure, the FMT has grown into a highly successful authorised multi-employer scheme, through a period of significant regulatory change and increasing governance requirements.

Kim Nash, outgoing Chair of Fidelity Master Trust (FMT) commented: “With more people part of workplace pension schemes than ever before, Trustees have an important role to play in upholding scheme governance. I would like to thank FMT’s Trustees for their support during my time as Chair, and I look forward to working together with Mark to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.”

Dan Smith, Head of Workplace Investing Distribution at Fidelity International, commented: “The position of Chair is vital in ensuring the combination of skills, knowledge and experience of the FMT Trustee Board operates effectively and efficiently to fulfil its responsibilities. We are delighted to welcome Mark as Chair of FMT, bringing significant experience and leadership to this role and would like to thank Kim for all of her support in successfully leading the FMT Trustee Board to date, and as she continues to support the workplace pensions industry for years to come.”

Mark Cliff, incoming Chair of Fidelity Master Trust (FMT), commented: “I look forward to working closely with FMT’s Trustees to serve the needs of members of the FMT as best as possible, whilst continuing to progress its current areas of focus. Particular areas of interest I will relish focussing on, and which are aligned to my expertise, relate to member outcomes from a customer service perspective and supporting members accessing their pension savings whilst saving for retirement, with a keen focus on investment strategies and choice within the sustainability regulatory framework.”

Further information about Fidelity Master Trust and its Trustees are included here.