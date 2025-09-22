Fidelity Personal Investing launches ‘Freya’, a conversational AI interface to support customers’ needs

Fidelity International, the investment and retirement business, has announced the launch of ‘Freya’, an innovative AI conversational interface designed to enhance the experience of new and existing customers on its Personal Investing platform.

Freya is a conversational LLM (Large Language Model) agent, powered by advanced generative AI models capable of interpreting natural language, understanding nuance, and generating dynamic responses in real time. This technology offers greater flexibility and depth than traditional chatbots, providing a more human-like interaction and enabling customers to find the information they need quickly and efficiently.

Unlike traditional scripted responses, Freya uses reasoning to deliver the best answer each time, much like a human. The service has been developed with human oversight, enabling customers to benefit directly from the personalisation offered by AI, while ensuring each interaction remains secure, compliant, and well-guided*.

Stuart Warner, Head of Global Platform Solutions, Fidelity International, commented: “Freya gives our customers clear answers in plain English. It is built with strong safety checks, human oversight and clear boundaries between information and advice. By using conversational interfaces alongside traditional digital tools, we are laying the foundations for the future.

“With over 500,000 customers on our Personal Investing platform, we are committed to helping them achieve their long-term financial goals – and the development of Freya is a prime example of how we are doing this. The service creates a new way for customers to engage with us, through conversation, in a manner that is secure, responsible, and aligned with regulatory standards. This is a confident step in making Fidelity a more innovative, technology-driven platform that always puts customer trust first.”

Freya, which launched at the start of this month, will follow a phased rollout, ensuring a smooth and secure integration into the customer experience. Following an initial launch for Personal Investing customers, over time it will be offered more broadly through Fidelity’s other platforms – Workplace Investing, and Fidelity Adviser Solutions.

The technology includes safeguards to detect and halt conversations that approach advice or regulatory boundaries. It will not provide financial advice or personal recommendations, offering reassurance to customers that every interaction remains secure, compliant, and well-guided.

Stuart Warner continues: “This launch comes at a time when expectations are shifting rapidly. People increasingly want services that feel intuitive and responsive, and the FCA has been clear on the importance of delivering more targeted support while respecting the boundaries between guidance and advice.

“Importantly, Freya allows us to offer our customers a choice in how they engage with us – whether using the service to help answer their more immediate questions or seeking to speak to our client services teams to support their more complex needs.”