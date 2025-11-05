Fidelity research shows advisers only spend one-third of their day with clients, and AI could unlock the ideal workday

Administrative and compliance responsibilities continue to dominate advisers’ workloads, according to the latest IFA DNA study from Fidelity Adviser Solutions. The annual research highlights how advisers and firms are embracing new technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), to tackle the persistent challenge of administration and compliance that continues to limit client-facing time.

The findings reveal that 20% of an adviser’s day is spent preparing reports and plans, and 18% on compliance and admin – leaving 33% for client meetings (20% in-person and 13% remote). Almost three-quarters (72%) of advisers say reducing the administrative burden would most improve their workday.

The impact of AI

AI adoption is already underway with around one in five firms (19%) introducing an AI tool in the past year, with uses including meeting transcription (13%), automation of routine tasks (10%) and acting as a personal assistant (7%).

Advisers are optimistic about the benefits too, as two in five (40%) believe AI will allow them to spend more of their day in client-facing tasks.

Adviser benefits of AI

Benefit % of advisers AI will help me spend more of my working day in client-facing tasks 40% AI will increase the importance of face-to-face interactions with clients 31% Time savings will help me work more effectively 29% AI will allow me to work more effectively with lower levels of assets 23%

Despite these opportunities, advisers face ongoing industry pressures. More than half of advisers (56%) cite compliance as a top challenge, yet almost half (49%) believe AI will have a positive impact, despite one in ten (9%) fearing a loss of personal touch.

Rewriting the adviser’s day

Alongside the main report, Fidelity has published a special edition report, Rewriting the adviser’s day. This explores what an “ideal workday” looks like for advisers and how AI can help bridge the gap between reality and ambition.

While just 33% of time is currently spent with clients, advisers say their ideal would be 51%. The study also found that nearly half of advisers (44%) say their ideal workday still feels distant, with improvements hinging on streamlined compliance, automated onboarding and better system integration.

Current vs Ideal Adviser Workday

Activity Current Allocation Ideal Allocation Time spent in client meetings 33% 51% Preparing reports & plans 20% 13% Compliance & admin tasks 18% 6%



Adviser fulfilment

Most advisers remain positive about their careers (83%), but just 31% are completely satisfied – highlighting that reclaiming client time is key to both productivity and fulfilment.

Paul Richards, Head of Adviser Distribution, Fidelity International, said:

“Our latest IFA DNA study highlights the reality of the modern adviser’s working day – too much time lost to administration and compliance, and not enough spent with clients.

“Advisers tell us that in their ideal day, they would spend half their time with clients compared with just a third now. Technology, particularly AI, is already starting to close that gap.

“We see AI as an enabler, not a replacement. By streamlining routine processes, it frees advisers to focus on what really matters – building relationships, understanding client needs, and delivering long-term outcomes.”