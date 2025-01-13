FinCalc strengthens partnership with Plannr with new launch button 

In a significant step toward streamlining financial advice processes, FinCalc and Plannr have introduced an innovative new feature: the “Launch in FinCalc” button within Plannr. This new enhancement to the existing 2-way integration allows Plannr users to open the client record within FinCalc with a single click.

Using secure OAuth2 technology, the user is automatically and securely logged in to FinCalc without the need to enter their username and password and taken directly to the client’s record in FinCalc. What’s more, if the client doesn’t already exist in FinCalc the client is seamlessly created, transferring key data such as:

– Partner records (if applicable)

– Income and expenditure

– Retirement age and other personal details

– Existing financial plans

This automatic data transfer eliminates duplication of effort, reduces the potential for errors, and ensures advisers can hit the ground running with cashflow modelling and other financial planning. Conversely, if the adviser starts their work in FinCalc, they can open the client’s record in Plannr with a single click.

Instant Cashflow Modelling and Results

Within FinCalc, advisers can view a client’s cashflow model and utilise the financial planning tools. From here, they can generate reports to share with clients and/or push back into Plannr for a cohesive client experience.

From No Record to Comprehensive Forecasts in Seconds

This integration exemplifies FinCalc and Plannr’s shared commitment to innovation and usability, delivering a seamless adviser and client journey. In just seconds, advisers can go from having no client record in FinCalc to a fully populated profile complete with a history and financial forecast.

A Partnership Driving Adviser Success

“The team at FinCalc have really embraced how modern providers and CRMs should be working together” said Gareth Thompson, CTO at Plannr. “With our API-first construction we’ve opened up the doors for forward thinking firms to rapidly build game-changing depth of connectivity and FinCalc have done just that – showing how the advice journey and ultimately the client journey can be effortless for all.”

“We’re really proud to be innovating alongside Plannr,” said Jason Wykes, CEO at FinCalc. “We both understand that the adviser and client journeys need to be seamless, pain-free, and powerful. With all your data available at the click of a button, we’re enabling advisers to focus on what matters most: delivering value to their clients.”

This game-changing feature demonstrates how collaborative technology can simplify complex processes, empowering advisers to provide insightful, data-driven advice more efficiently than ever before. Advisers using both Plannr and FinCalc can start leveraging this enhanced integration immediately.