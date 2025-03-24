Finli completes second acquisition in as many months

The Finli Group, the national adviser with over £5bn in assets under advice, has completed its second acquisition in two months.

In February Finli agreed a deal to acquire Schaefer Financial Management in Somerset. The acquisition in March of MMR Financial Planning in Birmingham brings the firm’s total acquisitions to 41.

Finli is on target to complete further deals this month across Kent, Cardiff, Merseyside and Somerset, feeding directly into three of their core regions.

The national adviser, which has four regions in total and offices across England, Scotland and Wales, is looking to grow its local presence in Scotland, the north of England, central England and southern regions.

It aims to add £1bn in assets annually and says it is open to speaking to adviser firms of all sizes – from £25m under advice – the only qualifying criterion is to ‘want to do what’s right for your clients’.

Jon Barham, Finli Acquisitions Director, said of the latest deals: “Acquiring firms often talk about the ideal size of a firm looking to sell. For us, it’s about the ideal attitude. If you want to do right by your clients, then we want to talk to you!”