Fintegrate launches MPS Hub, streamlining managed portfolio research for advisers 

Fintegrate, the investment advice efficiency firm, can today announce it has launched its innovative Managed Portfolio Service (MPS) Hub, designed to give financial advisers quick and comprehensive access to detailed data on MPS portfolios. The MPS Hub allows advisers to research, compare, and evaluate portfolios from subscribing MPS providers in one centralised platform, streamlining the portfolio selection process.

Gurdit Singh, Founder and CEO of Fintegrate said: “The MPS Hub was built to meet the growing need for streamlined portfolio research and comparison in financial advisory. We are confident it will add significant value to both advisers and providers by bridging the gap between high-quality portfolios and the advisers who need them.”

Fintegrate provides advisers with data from over 1,400 portfolios from providers who subscribe to the Fintegrate Hub. Advisers can access factsheets, performance data, risk profiles, and platform availability at their fingertips. This tool allows advisers to make more informed recommendations, improving client outcomes and efficiency.

Phil Berry from Sarasin & Partners said: “We’re thrilled to join Fintegrate’s MPS Hub. The Hub offers advisers easy access to our portfolios, allowing them to evaluate and recommend solutions that align with their clients’ needs.”

Nicola Cornish, Managing Director at Clever Adviser commented: “The MPS Hub is a game-changer, enabling advisers to access and analyse portfolio data in one place,” said. “We’re excited to be part of a tool that will help advisers make smarter, data-driven decisions for their clients.”