Fintel launches standalone distribution platform, Omnicore

Fintel has announced the launch of Omnicore, an intelligent distribution platform designed to provide a strategic conduit between providers and advisers.

Launched by Fintel’s Services Division, Omnicore aims to empower intermediaries with deeper product understanding whilst supporting providers in developing and refining propositions.

Omnicore CEO, Rodger Baillie, commented:

“Omnicore marks a significant step forward in Fintel’s mission to drive better financial outcomes across the value chain, for providers, advisers, and consumers.

“It was built by combining our deep regulatory expertise, market insight, and unrivalled intermediary access to power a more advanced UK market. Omnicore raises the bar, setting a new standard for how products are designed, distributed, and refined to meet the evolving needs of advisers and consumers.”

The first proposition available from Omnicore will be whole of market premium protection club, Omni Protect.

Built to reward firms that maintain an exemplary standard of sales quality, Omni Protect’s Managing Director, Emma Vaughan, explained the focus of the club was not on financial incentives, but rather recognising excellence and supporting firms that prioritise long-term client outcomes.

“Omni Protect reflects Fintel’s commitment to supporting the directly authorised market with innovative, high-impact solutions which combine commercial strength with ethical, client-focused advice”, she continued. “By aligning adviser incentives with long-term customer value, we’re building a better protection market—one that’s smarter, fairer, and more resilient.”