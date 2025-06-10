First Wealth appoints Jess Biggs to launch Sports and Entertainment division

First Wealth has appointed Jess Biggs to lead its new Sports and Entertainment division.

Biggs joins from Evelyn Partners, bringing specialist experience in supporting elite clients across the sports, entertainment and creative industries.

The new division is built around an ambition to deliver expert financial planning, protection and coaching for clients whose careers are intense, fast-moving and often short-lived.

Biggs said: “From Premier League footballers to global musicians, the need for specialist advice has never been more urgent. Yet traditional wealth firms are still offering one-size-fits-all solutions.

“Athletes, performers and creatives face unique challenges, including short career windows, intense pressure, complex income and high visibility.

“They need a plan that’s personal, flexible and protective. We’re building exactly that – bespoke, grounded, human advice that gives confidence and control.”

First Wealth is a Certified B Corp. Its new offering will be built on the company’s award-winning “Measure Wealth by Wellbeing” framework – a philosophy that views money not as the goal but as a tool to live well, support loved ones and create lasting impact.

Managing Director Anthony Villis said: “Jess brings energy, clarity and a fierce commitment to progress.

“She understands the value of real relationships and shares our ambition to build a firm that puts people, not process, at the centre.

“At First Wealth we back our people. That’s how innovation happens – and it’s why this new division is so exciting.”