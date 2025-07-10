Flagstone to launch 10 Cash ISAs as market awaits Rachel Reeve’s planned cap

Flagstone, the UK’s largest savings platform, is pledging its commitment to Cash ISA savers with plans to launch as many as ten Cash ISA products for savers in time for the 2025/26 ISA season (running January to 5 April 2026).

Flagstone’s announcement comes as new research shows that:

Cash ISA savers are concerned about the prospect of investing over saving:

70% of UK Cash ISA savers say it feels unfair to be expected to take risks with their cash that would usually be perfectly safe in an ISA

46% of Cash ISA savers aren’t confident in their ability to make good investment decisions

59% worry they won’t be able to access money they’ve invested if they need it

And, reducing the Cash ISA limit is unlikely to force a shift to investing anyway:

Currently, UK adults are almost twice as likely to have a Cash ISA (41%) than a S&S ISA (22%)

Less than a fifth (18%) of Cash ISA savers say they will put surplus cash in stocks and shares ISAs (S&S ISA), and less than a tenth (9%) will invest it outside of a S&S ISA

Cash ISA savers are more likely to use surplus cash to pay household bills and repairs (11%), reduce their mortgage (11%), or top up their pension (11%), than invest it (9%)

Simon Merchant, CEO of Flagstone, comments: “Reducing how much a saver can put into a Cash ISA is unfair, shortsighted and irresponsible. Our Cash ISA products will offer competitive tax-free rates to savers who deserve to be rewarded for taking action and trying their best to make their money work harder for them. We’re relentlessly told we don’t save enough, so why punish those who do?

“What has happened to encouraging aspiration and good savings behaviours? Reducing how much you can save in an ISA isn’t going to fuel more action on the part of savers, only greater apathy. As a nation, we’re very poor at saving as it is. Take away the greatest incentive (tax free interest) and it becomes even harder to encourage more people to make their money work harder.

“It’s fundamentally wrong to encourage people to invest instead of save without equipping them with the education and insight to do so well. Our research shows that savers are understandably worried about what happens to their money if they invest it, and doubt their ability to invest it well. On top of needing to understand market dynamics to some degree, investing requires a certain risk appetite too – something that, for many, takes years to build, and then declines significantly as they get older.”

Flagstone’s new Cash ISA products will be delivered by up to 10 UK banking partners. The ISAs can be easily managed on Flagstone’s single platform, enabling savers to move their cash easily between the ISAs to maximise interest potential while continually minimising risk. Savers will be able to transfer existing cash ISA holdings into Flagstone’s Cash ISAs.

Further details on the ISAs’ terms and providers will be shared later in the year.