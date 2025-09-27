Flying Colours selects Seccl to power launch of new platform

Flying Colours currently manages £600m of assets on behalf of more than 2,200 clients, offering financial advice through a team of 26 advisers, alongside a discretionary portfolio management service.

The company has invested heavily in technology since launching in 2014, with in-house developers responsible for creating its own back-office systems – including a custom-built CRM, with which Seccl’s technology now integrates fully.

The launch of its new platform allows the firm to take even greater control of its technology stack and end user experience.

By streamlining workflows and reducing manual processes, the new in-house platform will deliver greater efficiency, speed, and accuracy across the business – as well as improving the digital experience that clients receive.

It will also enhance the firm’s ability to serve a wide range of clients, supporting both its full-service proposition and a new, lower-cost solution designed for those with less than £150k in investable assets, which will be launched in Q1 2026.

Flying colours selected Seccl as its technology platform partner in April, beginning work on its new platform shortly after. Within less than four months of the initial appointment, the firm had successfully completed its build, carried out full beta testing and instructed its first client transfer: testament to the speed, ease and reliability of the platform launch process.

The ongoing platform charge will start from 0.09% for the first £500,000, tiering down to no fee for assets of £1m and above. The average Flying Colours customer will save significant costs on their current platform charges by moving to the inhouse platform, if a transfer is deemed suitable.

Garry Appleton, Group Chief Executive Officer at Flying Colours said:

“I’m thrilled to be launching our own platform, The Flying Colours Platform – a bold step forward that will transform how we deliver value to our clients. Powered by the coupling of Seccl’s class-leading technology and our own back-office and CRM system, it will supercharge the way we work by streamlining workflows, enabling straight-through processing and driving greater efficiency, speed and accuracy.

“More than just a technology launch, this reflects our commitment to innovation and future-ready service. By automating routine tasks, we’re freeing our teams to focus on what truly matters: building stronger client relationships, delivering expert advice and achieving exceptional outcomes for our clients.”

David Ferguson, soon to be Seccl’s executive chair added:

“Flying Colours is a brilliant and forward-thinking firm, with an established track record of harnessing technology. This move reflects the next logical step in their journey to improving their clients’ digital experience, making their business more efficient and, ultimately, improving their business valuation. That they were able to complete the launch of their new platform in under four months just goes to show that real and meaningful change needn’t have to take years, cost the earth or distract from the core job of delivering for customers.

“We’re delighted to be working with them as they take more control of their technology destiny – and we can’t wait to see the positive impact that their new platform will have on their operations and overall customer experience.”