Four essential insights from intelliflo’s 2025 eAdviser index

We know that technology plays a crucial role in the success of advice firms. Since 2018, intelliflo’s eAdviser index has tracked how advice firms use technology and measured its impact on revenue, assets under advice (AUA), and client numbers. By analysing nearly 4 billion interactions, intelliflo’s eAdviser index offers unique insights into the link between technology adoption and business performance.

The 2025 edition reveals some interesting insights. Here’s what we’ve learned from the data:

Technology has become central to the advice process

More firms than ever are fully integrating technology into their operations. The number of ‘Champions’ – firms that make full use of intelliflo office’s capabilities – has risen by a third since last year. At the same time, the ‘Explorers’ group, which uses only the basic functionality, has shrunk significantly.

2. Firms that embrace technology see stronger financial performance

By driving efficiencies and reducing errors, technology has a real impact on an advice firm’s success. The 2025 eAdviser index shows:

Champions generate 105% more revenue and 119% more ongoing revenue than Adopters

They manage 86% more assets under advice (AUA)

Each adviser in a Champion firm serves 39% more clients than those in the Adopter group.

It’s clear from the data that firms leveraging technology to its fullest outperform their peers.

3. Client numbers per adviser have fallen slightly

Across all firms, the average number of clients per adviser has fallen slightly. We believe this is due to the ongoing impact of Consumer Duty requirements, prompting firms to reassess their propositions to ensure they deliver fair value for all clients. We’re seeing more firms choosing to offboard clients, with less wealthy investors, who are harder to service effectively and profitably, particularly affected.

Technology can play a key role in lowering servicing costs and increasing efficiency, making it more viable for firms to extend support to a broader range of clients.

4. There’s still room for greater efficiency and cost reduction

intelliflo’s industry-first platform integration, wealthlink provides further opportunities to dramatically improve advice firm efficiency. The seamless integration between intelliflo and SS&C Hubwise enables firms to invest and manage portfolios directly from within intelliflo office, supporting suitability and great client outcomes, while giving advisers more time to focus on building relationships with their clients.

Last year, intelliflo’s market wide research found that advisers spend, on average, 45 days a year implementing plans across multiple systems. This technology fragmentation leads to errors in 20% of onboarding processes. wealthlink was designed to simplify the way you work. By collecting all the data you need within intelliflo office, you can set up, manage and maintain plans without switching between systems, cutting rekeying errors from 50% to just 1%, and reducing account opening times from days to minutes.

As the 2025 eAdviser index highlights, embracing technology delivers tangible business benefits. Find out how far your firm can go.