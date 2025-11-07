Friday Focus: critical illness takes centre stage

This week’s Friday Focus wraps up our series by turning the spotlight on Critical Illness Cover (CIC), a cornerstone of financial protection that can be easy to underappreciate. CIC provides vital support for clients facing serious health events, helping them safeguard their financial stability and long-term plans.

IFA Magazine’s New Insurance & Protection team brings together expert insights exploring why CIC is essential to holistic financial planning, how advisers can better integrate it into protection conversations, and the latest trends in claims, product design, and client awareness.

Throughout the morning, industry experts highlight key aspects of protection, including the role of income protection in holistic financial planning, making critical illness cover more accessible and impactful, and its position as a cornerstone of financial resilience, among other insights.

By shining a spotlight on CIC, advisers are reminded of its value in helping clients build financial resilience, protect their families, and prepare for life’s unexpected events.

