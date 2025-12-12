From volatility to vision: charting a more resilient MPS landscape for 2026

As the MPS market matures, 2025 has underscored the importance of discipline and long-term thinking. After a year of strong equity returns, interrupted briefly by volatility following President Trump’s Liberation Day Tariffs, advisers are reminded how quickly sentiment can shift. William Marshall, CIO at HRIS, outlines the key priorities for 2026: reinforcing diversification, embracing smarter factor-based implementation, and elevating governance to deliver resilient client outcomes.

“2025 reminded us of the importance of discipline and diversification. As we move into 2026, those who embrace a long-term mindset, innovative factor implementation and strong governance should be best positioned to deliver resilient outcomes from their clients.

This past year has been a rewarding year for investors, with strong returns from equities and steady performance from defensive assets. However, April’s volatility, triggered by President Trump’s Liberation Day Tariffs, was a sharp reminder of how quickly sentiment can shift. The lesson remains clear. Successful investing demands discipline, and a long-term perspective, not knee-jerk reactions to short-term headlines.

Looking ahead to 2026, three themes stand out. First, we must fix the roof while the sun shines. This means revisiting portfolio diversification and guarding against concentration risk while markets are strong. Second, embrace smarter implementation. Factor investing is gaining traction as a way to lower costs, enhance diversification, and improve outcomes. It moves the conversation beyond the traditional active versus passive debate. Finally, prioritising governance. While rarely in the spotlight, robust governance can add meaningful value through better oversight, compliance, and operational efficiency. Those who combine these principles with a long-term mindset will be best positioned to deliver resilient results for clients in 2026.”