FSCS confirms 12 firms were declared in default in April and May 2025

FSCS has confirmed that the 12 firms below were declared in default in the last two months – which means they have gone out of business and are unable to meet any claims themselves.

Customers who may be owed money by these firms can find out how to make a claim by visiting the FSCS website at www.fscs.org.uk/making-a-claim.

If a regulated financial firm is no longer trading and cannot pay a customer’s claim, FSCS can step in to pay compensation if certain requirements are met.

We’re independent and our service is free to customers. Our protection covers money held in bank, building society and credit union accounts. FSCS also protects pensions, financial advice, insurance, investments, mortgage advice and arranging, debt management and funeral plans.

Denise Farthing, Head of Operations at FSCS said: “The claims process might seem daunting when you have lost money as a result of a financial firm going out of business, but our skilled claims handlers are there to help at each stage of the claims journey. Customers can claim directly via our website, safe in the knowledge that they will keep 100% of any compensation they are due.”

Visit www.fscs.org.uk if you wish to make a claim with FSCS against any of these firms. You can also contact our Customer Services Team on 0800 678 1100, or by email at enquiries@fscs.org.uk.

Defaults declared by FSCS from 1 April to 31 May 2025 (12 firms):

Of the 12 firms FSCS has declared in default this financial year, the top five by compensation paid out (at the end of May) are:

Firm Date declared in default Compensation paid at 31/05/2025 (£) Raedex Consortium Ltd trading as Wheels4Sure, Rent2OwnCars (FRN 668924) 30/04/2025 £350,000 Attanta Limited formerly Neovision Wealth Management Ltd (FRN 301621) 03/04/2025 £116,000 Berkeley Jacobs Financial Services Ltd (FRN 158901) 30/04/2025 £50,000-100,000 Mr G and Mrs P Speller t/a Solutions Financial Services (FRN 457106) 24/04/2025 £50,000-100,000 Executive Benefit Consultancy Ltd (FRN 207482) 07/04/2025 £ 50,000-100,000

We also continue to pay compensation for claims relating to failures declared in previous financial years. We provide full updates on our compensation figures in our regular industry publications which you can find on our website at https://www.fscs.org.uk/industry-resources/other-publications