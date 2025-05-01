FSCS non-executive director steps down from the Board after four-year term

FSCS today announces that Cathryn Riley, Non-Executive Director, will step down from the Board with effect from 30 April 2025, after more than four years with the scheme.

Elizabeth Passey, FSCS Chair, commented:

“On behalf of the whole Board, I would like to extend my thanks to Cathryn for her significant contributions during her time at FSCS. Cathryn’s expertise and insight from her extensive career in insurance and financial services have been invaluable to the scheme, and we wish her the very best for the future.”