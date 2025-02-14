GCP Infrastructure Investments Ltd appoints National Wealth Fund’s Ian Brown to Board of Directors 

GCP Infrastructure Investments Ltd (GCP) has appointed Ian Brown as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ian has also been appointed as a member of the Investment Committee, Management Engagement Committee and the Sustainability Committee. His appointment was agreed by shareholders at the Company’s annual general meeting, which was held yesterday.

Ian has over 35 years’ experience in banking and investments. He is currently Head of Banking and Investments at the National Wealth Fund, responsible for the origination and execution of its lending and investing activities.

Prior to this role, he was Head of Private Markets at LGPS Central, where he was responsible for the establishment and investment of a number of infrastructure, private equity and private credit funds of funds. Ian also held senior leadership roles at Lloyds Banking Group and was a member of Lloyds’ credit committee for 14 years. Ian joined Lloyds from UBS, where he was a Managing Director in the leveraged and acquisition ﬁnance business.

Commenting on the appointment, Andrew Didham, Chairman of GCP, said: “Ian will bring core strengths and a wealth of relevant experience which will ensure that the evolving Board maintains the required complementary range of skills, as we continue the implementation of our capital allocation programme and strategy.”

Further changes to the Board

Other Board changes were also announced at the AGM. With effect from 13 February 2025, Alex Yew, Non-Executive Director, became Chair of the Investment Committee.

And, as communicated in the Company’s Annual Report and Accounts, Michael Gray has retired from the Board.

Andrew Didham added, “I would like to thank Michael for his invaluable support, dedicated service and contribution to the Company over the past 10 years. The Board would like to wish Michael continued success in the future.” You can view the full RNS outlining the Board and Committee changes here. More information on the Company, including its latest annual report and accounts, can be found here.