Gen Z bring teapot back from brink and ditch energy drinks for a cuppa

In a plot twist no one saw coming, Gen Z are bringing back the humble teapot, with more than half (59%) of 16-28s surveyed1 pouring a traditional cuppa in the last week, research shows.

According to the research1 from Nationwide, tea is on the ascendancy with young tea drinkers, as a staggering 74 per cent of Gen Z say the drink is essential to their lives, with almost three in ten saying they couldn’t live without it and almost a quarter drinking five or more cups a day.

The poll of 2,000 Brits also reveals that young tea lovers are over four times as likely to have a cup of tea than an energy drink as their first drink of the day. In fact, tea is the second most popular first drink – drunk by 22 per cent of young respondents and coming second only to water (36%). Tea beats coffee (13%), juice (7%) and energy drinks (5%). Indeed, the love for tea is so strong that eight in ten (85%) Gen Z’ers admit to having a special dedicated teacup2.

The UK’s largest building society commissioned the poll of 2,000 people to mark Nationwide Fairer Futures partner Dementia UK’s annual ‘Time for a Cuppa’ fundraiser. Dementia is a huge and growing health crisis – one in two people will be affected by the condition during their lifetime. The specialist dementia nursing charity, which will run free clinics in 200 Nationwide branches across the UK by the end of the summer, is encouraging people across the country to sit down, talk, and connect over a cup of tea between 1-8 May.

Unlike energy drinks, 49 per cent of Gen Z say a tea makes them feel relaxed, while 30 per cent say it makes them less stressed and 33 per cent say that it’s therapeutic.

It is perhaps why more than three-quarters (77%) believe regular tea catchups could help tackle loneliness, and 84 per cent said they’d be more likely to have a cuppa with an older relative if they knew it would help comfort them.

Influencer Orla Phipps2, from Eastbourne, was 21 when she moved in with her 86-year-old grandma, Agnes, who was living with Alzheimer’s disease. She said: “Making time for a cuppa is so important. By hosting an event, sitting down with friends and family and enjoying a hot brew, you can help so many people who are affected by dementia. Me and my beloved late grandma used to love sitting down together, chatting and enjoying a cup of tea, it was a special part of our day, and I forever cherish those memories with her.”

Charlotte Kensett, Director of Social Impact and Customer Experience at Nationwide, said: “Time for a Cuppa is an important reminder that small moments like making a cup of tea can spark meaningful conversations. At Nationwide, we believe no-one should face dementia alone and we encourage anyone impacted by dementia to seek support by either visiting a specialist Admiral Nurse in one of our branches or by calling the dementia helpline on 0800 888 6678.”

Hannah Gardner, Consultant Admiral Nurse for Children and Young People for Dementia UK, said: “’Time for a Cuppa’ is a fantastic opportunity for families to spend quality time together. We know that a diagnosis of dementia can impact relationships within the whole family, particularly those with children and young people, so taking the time to share special moments like sitting down with a cuppa and a slice of cake, can help to cherish connection with the person living with dementia. Children and young people can even help arrange the event – with the support of their parent or guardian. What an amazing way for everyone, regardless of age to get involved and support a loved one with dementia to raise vital funds for all families living with the condition.”

The next time your Gen Z child seems stressed from exams or the pressures of life, put the kettle on and warm the teapot — they might just be craving more than caffeine.

By making Time for a Cuppa, you can ensure no family faces dementia alone. Sign up for your free Time for a Cuppa fundraising pack at dementiauk.org/timeforacuppa.

If you need advice or support on living with dementia, contact Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurse Dementia Helpline on 0800 888 6678 or email helpline@dementiauk.org. You can also book a free video or phone appointment to get expert dementia support from an Admiral Nurse. Find out more at dementiauk.org/appointment.