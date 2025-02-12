Generative AI within Dynamic Planner

Dynamic Planner unveils 2025 developments set to transform financial advice with support for smartphone fact finding, data driven Insights and Generative AI

▪ Integration of AI into Dynamic Planner’s platform targeted to take annual review report production from 5 minutes to sub 5 seconds

▪ AI Charter published to set out how AI will be applied safely within Dynamic Planner

▪ Launch of Dynamic Planner Insights delivers actionable intelligence for firms including on their ongoing servicing

▪ Holistic, engaging fact find optimised for Tram, Dynamic Planner’s white label mobile app and smartphones makes firms’ services even more efficient and accessible

“The combination of support for smartphone fact finding, data driven insights and AI based automation is the catalyst needed to drive down the cost to serve clients compliantly and make advice more accessible to the millions of people who want it and more profitable to the firms that provide it.” Ben Goss, CEO, Dynamic Planner.

At its ‘Pioneering Tomorrow’s Technology’ Conference, Dynamic Planner, the UK’s leading digital advice platform, has unveiled its 2025 developments including its plans for Generative AI, the integration of which will target a new benchmark in the time taken to produce annual review reports to under 5 seconds; an AI Charter; and a raft of new developments.

In his keynote speech, speaking to over 500 financial planning professionals and describing Dynamic Planner as ‘technology pioneers’, Ben Goss, CEO, set out the three key principles that technology must deliver on for advice firms:

1. End-to-end support for the advice process, where regulatory scrutiny is ever increasing – with a firm’s proposition and advice policy embedded.

2. Data driven processes to save time and provide the actionable intelligence firms need to demonstrate they are delivering under Consumer Duty.

3. Thirdly, automation of as much of the technical and administrative process as possible – leaving advisers free to focus on higher-value activities in-particular client coaching.

To support this, Dynamic Planner has announced the following key developments designed to equip advice firms with the technology needed to navigate the challenges and complexities they face whilst creating the capacity in their firm to deliver the trust and confidence clients are looking for from personal, professional advice:

Generative AI within Dynamic Planner

▪ An Early Adopter programme for the use of Generative AI is launching today. Those involved will help shape how AI is integrated into the financial advice process in Dynamic Planner to drive automation and personalisation. AI within Dynamic Planner will capture unstructured data from client meetings, transcribe and summarise it, automate and personalise the suitability assessment process and report creation. Crucially, annual review report creation times are being targeted* for simple clients and cases to be reduced from the 5 minutes already experienced by the top 20% of Dynamic Planner users – to under 5 seconds.

Dynamic Planner AI Charter

• As part of its commitment to working hand-in-hand with advice firms, Dynamic Planner has developed a five-point charter for the application of AI within the platform to ensure safety. With AI a fast moving, but still emerging technology, Dynamic Planner has set out how it will use the application of AI in a safe and secure manner. The charter covers 5 commitments: Data Security, Fairness, Transparency, Compliance, Responsible Use.

Launch of Dynamic Planner Insights:

▪ The new Insights module provides firms with a comprehensive suite of reports to monitor and manage their clients and their businesses and deliver automated actionable intelligence. Reports cover all client, advice and planning activity undertaken in Dynamic Planner including reporting on ongoing servicing tailored to meet FCA information requests.

Launch of holistic engaging, fact finding optimised for smartphones and Tram

▪ Dynamic Planner is launching holistic Fact Finding to extend its end-to-end support for the regulated advice process. The new fact find is optimised for use on smartphones as well as web browsers and will also be available through Tram. These new enhancements will speed up the Know Your Client process for firms and make their services even more accessible and engaging to clients.

Ben Goss, CEO, Dynamic Planner said: “As advice technology pioneers we continuously ask ourselves about the role we can play in helping everyone who wants financial advice to be able to access it and firms to be able to provide it even more compliantly and profitably. It’s well understood that while four million people benefit from personal advice currently, 12 million more would pay for it if could be made more accessible and affordable. It is also true that firms often face an internal ‘advice gap’ struggling to profitably serve smaller value clients or the next generation of client. The power of personal financial advice is clear, but the barriers remain and cost to serve is an ongoing challenge.

“So where does technology come in to making this very human aspect of advice more accessible to more people? The combination of end-to-end process support including for smartphones, data driven processes and automation is the catalyst. It will create the capacity that’s needed; it will lower the cost to serve; it will help advice firms confidently meet the regulations; but most compellingly, it will enable the advice industry to scale the human element of what it does – acting as professional advisers and coaches to the many existing and new clients who need and want personal advice.

Dynamic Planner – Technology Milestones

▪ 2004: Launched Dynamic Planner the first risk-based, web based financial planning application – now the most widely used in the UK

▪ 2012: The first to independently certify the risk of multi asset solutions – now the market standard

▪ 2019: The first to launch a semi-automated digital review process – now the most widely used in the market

▪ 2024: Tram launched – Dynamic Planner’s digital white labelled mobile app which puts the clients plan in the palm of their hand

▪ 2025: AI and Insights integrated into the Dynamic Planner digital advice platform”