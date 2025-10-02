Gold just made a record monthly jump in British Pounds, adding over £300 per Troy ounce across September according to analysis from world-leading precious metals marketplace BullionVault.

In percentage terms, gold priced in Sterling has only moved faster 6 times so far this century. It rose by 11.8% in September with the strongest monthly jump since June 2016, when the shock result of the Brexit referendum crushed the Pound and sent gold 18.9% higher for UK investors over.

On a daily basis last month, the price of gold in UK Pounds set 11 new all-time highs in 22 trading days. That was the most new daily highs in one month since October last year, when gold set a record 14 new all-time highs in GBP terms.

“If gold offers a barometer of stress and risk, it’s flashing red right now,” says BullionVault director of research Adrian Ash. “While the gold price in Pounds continues to lag the gains for US Dollar investors, it’s now risen by 38.7% so far in 2025. That marks the 4th strongest year-to-date move in history for gold priced in Pounds, coming behind only 2016, 1979, 1973 and 1972.

“With banks and dealers in gold’s No.1 consumer market China now shut for the week-long National Day holidays, many traders and analysts had expected the precious metal’s bull run to ease off as October began. Instead, gold’s bull market has continued to run higher, taking wholesale bullion prices with £10 per ounce of £2,900 as Washington’s failed budget talks trigger a US government shutdown and NATO moves to strengthen Europe’s military border with Russia.

“Stronger inflation and weakening growth data are also boosting gold’s safe-haven appeal.”

See the live price of gold in UK Pounds at BullionVault here: