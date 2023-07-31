Gravis expands team with senior research analyst hire

Gravis has announced the appointment of Shayan Ratnasingam as Senior Research Analyst, to further support its listed securities investment team.

Shayan joined the team in July 2023 and is responsible for investment analysis and research, covering listed infrastructure and real estate. He will work alongside the investment advisers to the four open-ended funds, Will Argent and Matthew Norris, and associate director, Emma Ballard, and will provide research analysis for the VT Gravis UK Infrastructure Income Fund, VT Gravis Clean Energy Income Fund, VT Gravis UK Listed Property Fund, and the VT Gravis Digital Infrastructure Income Fund.

Shayan joined Gravis from Winterflood Securities where he led the sell-side research coverage on infrastructure and renewable investment companies. Shayan has over a decade’s experience across finance and investment management.

Previously, he was an investment manager overseeing a £300m multi-asset alternatives fund which invested in the infrastructure, renewables, and real estate sector. He brings investment experience in multi-asset investing within the institutional and wealth management industry.

Shayan has a degree in actuarial science from Bayes (formerly Cass) Business School and holds the IMC and CFA UK Certificate in ESG Investing.

Of his appointment, Shayan commented: “I am thrilled to be joining the Gravis securities team and support the growth of the business. I was drawn to Gravis’ reputation as a patient, responsible and long-term investor in real assets, and its commitment and specialist skills in supporting the journey to net zero.”

William Argent, Adviser to the VT Gravis UK Infrastructure Income Fund and the VT Gravis Clean Energy Income Fund, said: “We are delighted to welcome Shayan to Gravis. Shayan is an experienced analyst, and his broader skill set complements the existing team very well. We look forward to his valuable contribution in support of our open-ended range of funds.”