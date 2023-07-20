HTB appoints Andrea Glasgow as Sales Director for Specialist Mortgages

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has announced the appointment of Andrea Glasgow to the position of Sales Director, Specialist Mortgages.

In her new role, Andrea will be responsible for all aspects of the sales process, including broker relationships, origination of new business and the management of pipeline cases. This will provide all broker partners with a single point of contact and consistency across sales and origination.

Andrea’s role will encompass her current remit of Head of New Business, alongside that of the Sales Director, including management of the existing team of Business Development Managers.

During her 16-year career in financial services, she has previously worked in senior specialist sales and origination roles for HTB, Castle Trust and Glenhawk.

HTB provides professional investors with specialist residential and semi-commercial loans up to £25m for limited companies, offshore entities, expats and foreign nationals.

Chris Daly, Managing Director, Specialist Mortgages at Hampshire Trust Bank, commented: “I am excited to announce Andrea as our new Sales Director. She is a very well-respected individual within our industry and is experienced in running high-performing sales teams as well as originating deals across the full spectrum of residential and semi-commercial specialist property investment lending.

“This move means that Andrea continues to support new business enquiries, pipeline progression and originations, so providing consistency in leadership and decision-making, cementing our broker-led model.

“Andrea has an excellent track record and I’m sure she will use all her considerable skills to mould her team to meet the needs of our specialist lending brokers and their customers.”

Andrea Glasgow, Sales Director, Specialist Mortgages at Hampshire Trust Bank, added: “I’m thrilled with my new role, managing all aspects of the sales team to help deliver consistent leadership and decision making for our broker partners.

HTB is fortunate to have an array of talented individuals who put the introducer and their customer first and so my new role will seek to harness those talents to ensure HTB is at the forefront of the professional property investor lending landscape.”