Greatest choice of low deposit mortgages since 2020 | M&P 15 | March 2025

First-time buyer market rebounds

We would like to give you a very warm welcome to the March edition of Mortgage & Property Investment Magazine. While we are still very early on in the year, we’ve already witnessed an abundance of announcements and dominating factors poised to make waves within the mortgage and property sector throughout the rest of 2025, and there’s certainly no sign of this letting up any time soon!

In this month’s issue

This month’s edition provides further insight into a series of pivotal industry headlines, such as the recent news of the first-time buyer market rebounding 19% in 2024, highlights of the recently released latest Moneyfacts mortgage trends treasury report, and the complexities of later life lending and how this can be overcome, all factors that will have a detrimental impact on how the mortgage market and property industry operates in the near future.

First up, we dive into Halifax’s latest data, which explains a surge in first-time buyers in 2024, an increase compared to 2023. The piece details the large percentage of first-time buyers among those who purchased a home in the last year, along with expanding on deposit and repayment averages and affordability expectations for couples and those with a single income. Industry experts such as Amanda Bryden, Head of Mortgages at Halifax, share their views with us on the subject, helping us gain a greater understanding of the data.

Next, we turn our attention to the latest Moneyfacts UK Mortgage Trends Treasury Report data. A vital piece of data within the report states that mortgage deals at 95% loan-to-value rose to its highest point in almost five years. We then delve deeper into the findings with Rachel Springall, Finance Expert at Moneyfacts. Rachel provides a much more in-depth analysis on the two-year fixed rate and much more.

To close this month’s edition, we look at why the personal touch is crucial to overcoming complexities with later-life lending advice with Standard Life Home Finances’ Sanjay Gadhia. Sanjay explains that by working alongside flexible providers, advisers can better provide tailored results and outcomes that ensure clients’ needs are better met.

IFA Talk Mortgage and Property

We are back with another exclusive edition of our IFA Talk Mortgage and Property special for 2025, our conversation this time turns the spotlight on later-life lending options.

We are joined by Sanjay Gadhia, Head of Sales at Standard Life Home Finance. who brings his expertise and passion for supporting advisers in this important market. Whether you’re already advising in this area or looking to expand your services, this episode is packed with insights to help you navigate the evolving landscape and deliver the best outcomes for your clients.

Meg Bratley

Social Media and Content Manager.,

Mortgage and Property Investment Magazine