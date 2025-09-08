GRiD: Government’s announcement on thousands of sick and disabled people to get life-changing support into work

The Government’s plans to support thousands of sick and disabled people back into work are welcome, but prevention, early intervention and workplace support remain key to helping employees stay in work and return after illness, says GRiD.

Following the Government’s announcement last week (Thursday 4 Sep) that thousands of sick and disabled people are to get life-changing support into work, Katharine Moxham, Spokesperson for Group Risk Development (GRiD) said:

“Whilst we commend the Government’s commitment to helping more sick and disabled people to get back into work, we’d suggest that stemming the flow of sick and disabled people out of the workplace is equally important. Employers have a vital role to play in retaining sick and disabled people in the workplace as valued employees, and the group risk industry is perfectly placed to help them to do this.

“The vocational rehabilitation model delivered through group income protection insurance is structured both to prevent long-term sickness absence and to facilitate employees’ return to work following health-related absences. This approach offers comprehensive, personalised case management, leveraging both clinical and vocational expertise to collaborate with employers and employees, the aim being to implement appropriate workplace adjustments and provide continuous support throughout the reintegration process.

“Strong recognition of the role that prevention, early intervention and rapid rehabilitation in the workplace should play in helping employees stay in or return to work will further strengthen the Government’s plan to get Britain working again.”