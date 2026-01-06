GRiD predictions: five workplace factors that will define the employee benefits landscape in 2026

As employers brace for another year of increased costs of doing business, and changes in the way that they both choose to, and are encouraged to support employees, GRiD predicts five factors that will define the employee benefits landscape in 2026, which will have a positive impact on cost management and productivity.

Returns to work will be prioritised

As the government intensifies its focus on workforce participation, accelerated by the Keep Britain Working Review, organisations will face increasing pressure to maximise productivity amid tighter budgets. A strategic priority will be keeping employees healthy, present, and supported in their return after an absence. As a result, employee benefits designed to maintain attendance and facilitate effective return-to-work pathways, such as those within Group Income Protection, will be more highly utilised.

Prevention better than cure

A natural extension of the growing emphasis on keeping people in work and reducing avoidable absence, is that prevention will also take centre stage in 2026, meaning proactive health and wellbeing interventions will become increasingly valuable. As the range and sophistication of preventative benefits continues to expand, employers are expected to make far greater use of these tools to support their workforce before issues escalate into time away from work.

Focus on value

With increased financial pressures, employers will place far greater emphasis on extracting clear value from their benefits spend. Those benefits that deliver both depth and breadth – particularly the health, wellbeing and support services embedded within group risk products – will see significantly higher utilisation.

ROI scrutiny

Benefits will be expected to deliver clear, measurable impact and ROI. It will no longer be enough to offer a comprehensive package; employers will look more closely at how each component supports workforce wellbeing, productivity, and overall organisational performance, ensuring the entire benefits package delivers meaningful results.

Changes to impact all employers

These shifts will affect employers of every size, sector, and industry. The drive for measurable value, improved productivity, and better workforce outcomes will not remain the preserve of large organisations; SMEs will increasingly adopt the same expectations and practices.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, said, “In 2026, every employer, both large and small, will be under greater pressure to keep people healthy, present and productive. Prevention, effective returns to work, and demonstrable ROI from benefits will become essential.”