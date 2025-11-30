Happy third birthday ChatGPT! Moneyfarm CEO reflects on relationship between AI and investing

Insights from Giovanni Daprà, CEO and Co-Founder of Moneyfarm

Today marks the third anniversary of the launch of ChatGPT, the generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot created by OpenAI – a moment that signalled the beginning of a revolution that is now evident everywhere.

On this anniversary, it’s worth reflecting on the relationship between AI and the world of investing. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are transforming the wealth management sector, reshaping client interactions and streamlining internal processes. These technologies broaden access to financial services, making it possible to deliver increasingly tailored and sophisticated advice.

Technology and advice, together: our vision

Over the past few years, at Moneyfarm we have integrated AI into our processes and products to enhance the efficiency of our services. The adoption of AI allows us to scale our operations effectively, serving a growing number of clients without increasing costs.

Our commitment to technological innovation, combined with the expertise of our consultants, underpins the success of our ‘hybrid’ service model, which blends technology with human advice to meet the evolving needs of our clients as a true Total Wealth Partner.

The rapid evolution of AI

In just a few years, generative AI has moved from being a technological curiosity to a widespread, everyday infrastructure. Companies, professionals, students and savers now use these tools to create content, analyse data, automate processes and make more informed decisions.

At the same time, the race for innovation has accelerated dramatically, driven by record levels of investment from Big Tech and an entire industrial ecosystem that is redefining tomorrow’s standards.

AI enables to provide bespoke recommendations based on individual profiles, and it supports predictive analysis to anticipate market trends, helping investors make informed decisions.

AI has been one of the main forces driving financial markets in 2025. A significant share of global equity performance has been fuelled by companies developing critical infrastructure for AI: semiconductors, data centres, cloud computing, software and generative models.

Companies such as Nvidia, AMD, Microsoft and an expanding network of specialised players have benefited from an explosive surge in demand for computing power and intelligent solutions, attracting capital and renewing interest in technology as a strategic asset class.

Record investment and fears of a “bubble”

This growth, however, has also raised some concerns. The rapid rise in share prices among AI-linked companies has led some analysts to warn of a potential “bubble”: elevated valuations, highly optimistic expectations, and a rush by investors towards anything carrying the “AI” label. As often happens during phases of technological enthusiasm, distinguishing real innovation from mere narrative is essential.

Furthermore, challenges remain in relation to regulatory compliance and consumer protection: without adequate oversight, AI could perpetuate existing biases, compromising the financial results of certain segments. The complexity of algorithms also raises questions of transparency and accountability.

History teaches us that every major technological revolution – from the web to mobile to the cloud – has experienced moments of euphoria, but over the long term has rewarded those companies genuinely capable of creating value.

For investors, this is the key point: AI is not a passing trend, but a structural transformation that will reshape entire industries. The technologies emerging today are only the beginning. Advanced automation, enhanced productivity, predictive analysis and the ability to process vast quantities of data will profoundly change how businesses operate, creating opportunities not only in tech but also in healthcare, finance, industry, logistics and energy.

The added value of AI in investing

This also applies to the world of investing and wealth management. In this sector, the ongoing transfer of wealth to younger generations is influencing investment preferences and encouraging managers to adopt digital models to meet the needs of tech-savvy clients, driving innovation and reducing costs.

AI is also becoming a concrete tool for analysing scenarios, assessing risks, optimising portfolios and making traditionally complex instruments more accessible.

Digital investment platforms are using it to build more efficient strategies, enhance client service and create increasingly personalised solutions. The aim is not to replace human expertise, but to strengthen it: more timely decisions, richer data, more robust processes.

Looking ahead, Artificial Intelligence is set to be one of the most powerful forces shaping markets and investment decisions in the years to come. For investors, the challenge will be to approach this shift with balance: seizing opportunities, avoiding excessive enthusiasm and focusing on intelligent diversification.

One thing, however, is already clear: AI is no longer just a technological promise – it is a reality that is rewriting the rules of the game. And today more than ever, it offers new ways to build long-term value.