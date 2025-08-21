Have your say: a call to mortgage and protection advisers

The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) Protection Viewpoint is back for a sixth consecutive year and the trade association is calling on all mortgage or protection advisers to complete its short survey.

Taking part in AMI’s industry research helps ensure the report reflects the reality of day-to-day advice work and informs the resources AMI develops to support advisers and firms. The survey is designed to be quick to finish while providing robust evidence that will shape guidance and industry discussion over the year ahead.

Why take part in the survey?

It takes less than 10 minutes to complete, and all responses are anonymous. You don’t have to be an AMI member to take part.

Adviser feedback will play a direct role in shaping this year’s AMI Protection Viewpoint.

Helps build stronger insights that will shape practical actions and resources for firms and advisers.

Adviser input will be reviewed alongside consumer research to identify differences in perspective. Both strands of research will be presented at a launch event at 9a.m. on 5 November, supported by sponsors Legal & General, Royal London, and The Exeter, at which AMI will outline the implications for adviser practice and firm-level resources.

To find out more about Viewpoint, please click here.

Stacy Penn, Head of Policy at AMI said:

“I’m delighted that AMI is running its adviser survey for the sixth year. Adviser feedback plays a crucial role in our research, particularly as it’s reviewed alongside the consumer survey findings to highlight any gaps or differences in perspectives. The more advisers who take part, the richer our insight will be.

We encourage all mortgage or protection advisers to spare a few moments to contribute. The survey will remain open until 29 August. Thank you for the support.”