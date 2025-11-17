Healix Health first to exclusively offer Perci Guide cancer support through its platform

Healix Health, provider of flexible, self-funded healthcare trusts and claims management solutions, has expanded its partnership with Perci Health to become the first provider to offer its members full access to the end-to-end cancer support – spanning prevention and early detection, prehabilitation, treatment support, rehabilitation, and care for those supporting someone with cancer.

‘Perci Guide’ is a first-of-its-kind digital cancer support service providing Healix Health members and their families access to trusted, expert-led information from prevention and diagnosis through to recovery. While the service is formally called Perci Guide, Healix is presenting it to members as its Cancer Prevention offering, providing clinically verified guidance on cancer risk, prevention, and care, easily accessible through the My Healix app.

The platform uses regular questionnaires and available health data to tailor content and recommendations to each user’s specific needs. Members can complete a digital risk assessment, access lifestyle and prevention guidance, receive reminders for their NHS screenings, and use the in-app nurse chat function for real-time, confidential support from Perci’s team of cancer specialists.

This next stage of the partnership extends Perci’s support across the full cancer pathway – from prevention through to recovery. Healix members already benefit from access to Perci’s multi-specialist virtual clinic; this expansion adds proactive prevention and early detection tools, empowering people to understand their risk, spot warning signs sooner, and access expert guidance at the earliest opportunity.

Perci Health is also backed by Macmillan Cancer Support through its Impact Investment Fund and is working with the charity to integrate their content into the platform to ensure members receive credible, evidence-based guidance.

Addressing the rise in preventable cancer risk

Healix Health’s introduction of Perci Guide reflects a move towards more proactive, prevention-led cancer support, helping individuals take steps to reduce risks before diagnosis. Combining digital risk assessments with expert guidance, the service supports members in accessing NHS screening programmes, raising awareness and promoting early intervention across the workforce.

The need for better awareness and early intervention is clear across all age groups, but particularly among younger people. Perci Health’s Generation Risk report highlighted that cancer rates among 25–49-year-olds have risen by 24% since 1995 – more than double the increase seen in over-75s – yet many remain unaware of preventable causes. The research found:

Fewer than one in four young people link alcohol, poor diet, or inactivity to cancer risk.

15% of young adults believe there are no cancer risk factors at all.

NHS data shows more than 30% of screening appointments are missed, and HPV vaccination rates are falling.

A separate study published in 2021 found that, of 200 social media articles about the four most common cancer types, 32.5% contained misinformation and 30.5% contained harmful information.

Ian Talbot, CEO at Healix Health, said:

“Cancer affects everyone in some way, yet many people still don’t know what to look out for or when to get screened. 38% of cancer cases are preventable according to Cancer Research UK, and employees are looking to their employers to help them take a more proactive approach to their health.

“That’s why we’re introducing Perci Guide, because prevention should be part of everyday healthcare, not an afterthought. The service gives employees and their families the trusted information, tools and expert support they need to understand and reduce their cancer risk, while ensuring anyone impacted by cancer receives compassionate, evidence-based care.”

Kelly McCabe, Co-Founder and CEO at Perci Health, said:

“At Perci Health, we’re harnessing technology and clinical expertise to completely reimagine how cancer care is delivered, from prevention through to recovery. By combining digital innovation with trusted, evidence-based guidance, we’re making personalised, high-quality cancer support accessible at scale and in a cost-effective way. Partnerships like this with Healix Health show what’s possible when technology is used to empower people, not replace care, driving earlier detection, better outcomes and more sustainable healthcare.”