‘Health Insurance’ searches on Google up by 83% in three years – Clarity Health Insurance

New research from Clarity Health Insurance has revealed that Brits’ interest in health insurance has increased dramatically, with 83% more people now searching the internet for ‘private health insurance’ than they were this time three years ago.

New analysis from experts at Clarity Health Insurance found that 14,800 people now search online for ‘private health insurance’ every month, compared with just 8,100 people in June 2021 – an increase of 83%. Similarly, searches for ‘health insurance’ have increased by 50%, from 12,100 in June 2021 to 18,100 in June 2024.

A range of other healthcare-related terms have also soared in the same time period, including ‘compare health insurance’ (up 50%), ‘private healthcare’ (up 50%), and ‘how much is health insurance’ (up 122%). Meanwhile, the term ‘NHS waiting times’ has increased by 177%, suggesting concerns around the time it takes to be diagnosed and treated are rising.

With historical data showing that interest has been steadily increasing throughout the last decade, the rise of private medical insurance and related phrases as a search term very much appears to be more than a passing trend.

Google Trends data shows public interest in health insurance has grown consistently in the past ten years.