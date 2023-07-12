Helen Longland appointed Business School Principal Director – The Openwork Partnership

The Openwork Partnership, one the UK’s largest financial services networks, today has announced the appointment of Helen Longland as Business School Principal Director, reporting into Carrie Morris, Chief People Officer.

Helen will be responsible for the strategic delivery of the Openwork Business School activities. Within her remit, she will oversee the delivery of all technical training and the continued evolution of the school’s soft skills offering. The Openwork Business school provides all the development and skills needed to be the very best in Financial Advice, and is a cornerstone for creating and developing the next generation of advisers.

Helen brings significant knowledge and experience from her time working in the financial services industry. She joins from her current role as Divisional Director Learning and Development at St James’s Place, where she was the strategic lead for developing programmes to support new-to-profession joiners into commercially confident, competent Financial Advisers. She has also held several other learning and development positions at Lloyds Banking Group and Standard Life. Additionally, Helen is a qualified adviser and fully understands the needs of those in the Partnership.

Carrie Morris, Chief People Officer, The Openwork Partnership: “We are thrilled to welcome Helen to the Partnership. As The Openwork Partnership’s academic institute, the Business School plays a key role in delivering our strategic objectives. Thanks to her outstanding experience, Helen will help us propel the Business School forward while it continues to play an integral role in the future and growth of the Partnership.”

Helen Longland, Business School Principal Director, The Openwork Partnership: “Training the next generation of advisers and offering unparalleled service to clients is at the heart of the Openwork Partnership’s mission. I’m incredibly excited to work with Carrie to deliver these objectives through the Business School.”