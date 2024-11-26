HMRC issues scams warning as Self Assessment deadline looms

Concerned customers reported nearly 150,000 scam referrals to HMRC in the last year, as Self Assessment filers are warned to be alert to fraudsters.

With millions of people due to complete their Self Assessment tax return and pay any tax owed by 31 January 2025, fraudsters are targeting people with offers of tax refunds or demanding payment of tax to get hold of personal information and banking details. Around half of all scam reports (71,832) in the last year were fake tax rebate claims.

There has been a 16.7% increase in all scam referrals to HMRC – 144,298 were received between November 2023 and October 2024, up from 123,596 in the previous 12-month period.

If someone receives communication claiming to be from HMRC that asks for their personal information or is offering a tax rebate, check the advice on GOV.UK to help identify if it is scam activity.

HMRC will never leave voicemails threatening legal action or arrest, or ask for personal or financial information over text message – only fraudsters and criminals will do that.

Kelly Paterson, Chief Security Officer at HMRC, said:

“With millions of people filing their Self Assessment return before January’s deadline, we’re warning everyone to be wary of emails promising tax refunds.

“Being vigilant helps you spot potential scams. And reporting anything suspicious helps us stop criminal activity and to protect you and others who could have received similar bogus communication.

“Our advice remains unchanged. Don’t rush into anything, take your time and check ‘HMRC scams advice’ on GOV.UK.”

HMRC will not contact you by email, text, or phone to announce a refund or ask you to request one. Anyone who is due a refund from HMRC can claim it via their online HMRC account or the free and secure HMRC app.

You can report any phishing attempts to HMRC by: