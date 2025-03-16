HMRC to adopt new US-style tax snoop scheme to tackle tax evasion 

Tax Minister, Jame Murray, will unveil a new scheme to incentivise informants to come forward to HMRC with information on tax dodgers. The new scheme will offer significantly higher rewards than the current scheme, bringing HMRC in line with the substantial payouts to tax informers offered by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the US.

As part of the announcement, the minister will set out what HMRC is doing to tackle Phoenixism (where individuals or groups deliberately wind up a company to avoid paying taxes or debts).

The announcement can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/boost-for-side-hustlers-as-300000-people-to-be-taken-out-of-tax-returns-government-announces

Commenting on the new IRS-style tax whistleblowing regime, Kate Ison, Partner at BCLP, the international law firm, said: